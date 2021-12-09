Mercy Medicine lands $15K dental grant

FLORENCE, S.C. — Mercy Medicine Free Clinic, one of 39 free medical and dental clinics in South Carolina, recently received a $15,000 grant from the Delta Dental of South Carolina Oral Health Grant Program.

This gift will be used to support the salary of the clinic’s dental coordinator position, which oversees the general dentistry program. In calendar year 2020 Mercy Medicine saw 62 patients for dental services with 191 total in-house dental visits. In addition, approximately 300 dental visits were accomplished by other dentists and an oral surgeon in Mercy’s offsite dental volunteer network.

The Delta Dental of South Carolina Oral Health Grant Program has been an important supporter of Mercy in the last two years by awarding three grants totaling $27,736. The other two grants were for equipment to support a dental restoration (fillings) program and to pay for patient X-rays and cleanings that are required first for certain procedures.