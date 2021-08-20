Mercy Medicine receives grant from AFLAC

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Mercy Medicine Free Clinic this July received a $10,000 grant from the AFLAC Insurance Company to fund the purchase of medications that are prescribed to its patients.

Mercy Medicine provides free life-sustaining drugs for its patients along with free medical and basic dental support. This project was supported by a grant from AFLAC, housed at Central Carolina Community Foundation.

The clinic provides care for qualified residents of Florence and Williamsburg Counties and is one of 41 free clinics in South Carolina. Mercy Medicine Free Clinic is a Christ-based clinic and is funded primarily by grants, foundations, donations from generous individuals and corporations as well as the United Way of Florence County.

“This grant represents 63% of our annual budgeted purchases of medications so, obviously, the financial impact for the clinic is huge. We continue to be blessed not only by the Pee Dee community but other state-wide organizations such as AFLAC” said Wayne Jackson, Executive Director.