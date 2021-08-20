 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mercy Medicine receives grant from AFLAC
0 Comments

Mercy Medicine receives grant from AFLAC

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Mercy Medicine Free Clinic this July received a $10,000 grant from the AFLAC Insurance Company to fund the purchase of medications that are prescribed to its patients.

Mercy Medicine provides free life-sustaining drugs for its patients along with free medical and basic dental support. This project was supported by a grant from AFLAC, housed at Central Carolina Community Foundation.

The clinic provides care for qualified residents of Florence and Williamsburg Counties and is one of 41 free clinics in South Carolina. Mercy Medicine Free Clinic is a Christ-based clinic and is funded primarily by grants, foundations, donations from generous individuals and corporations as well as the United Way of Florence County.

“This grant represents 63% of our annual budgeted purchases of medications so, obviously, the financial impact for the clinic is huge. We continue to be blessed not only by the Pee Dee community but other state-wide organizations such as AFLAC” said Wayne Jackson, Executive Director.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Putin gives Merkel flowers as they meet in Kremlin

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Hope Village progressing toward late September ribbon cutting
Local News

Hope Village progressing toward late September ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. -- When completed the House of Hope's Hope Village will have a community center, laundry center, privacy and security fence, gated access, playground, garden boxes, 24 hour security, landscaping, lots of tender-loving care and a mission -- to provide temporary, dignified transitional housing to those in need.

Florence One Schools board approves 60-day mask mandate
Local News

Florence One Schools board approves 60-day mask mandate

FLORENCE, S.C. – Students in Florence One schools will be back in masks beginning Friday. The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees voted unanimously upon the motion of Rev. E.J. McIver and a second by Elder Alexis Pipkins to approve a 60-day indoor mask mandate. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert