 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Merry again: Florence Christmas Parade returns
0 Comments

Merry again: Florence Christmas Parade returns

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – Santa and the rest of the Florence Christmas Parade returned Saturday to downtown Florence after a one-year absence. 

The 2021 Florence Christmas Parade was held Saturday morning from the intersection of West Evans Street and Sunset Drive to the traffic circle at the intersection of East Evans Street and N.B. Baroody Street. 

Several families with young children gathered to watch the parade in the 200 block of West Evans Street including Esmeralda, Brielle, Brett Jr., Bentley and Brett McCray.

 "We're just big fans of Christmas," Esmeralda said. "We always try to do holiday traditions with the kids. They enjoy Christmas: seeing the lights, the parades, just everything." 

Also waiting Saturday morning were Brian, Heather and Bennett Keffer. 

Brian said they were attending the parade to allow Bennett the opportunity to see Santa. 

Heather added that the parade may have been the first Florence parade she attended. 

Winners of the parade include Fitness World gyms (most decorated car), South Florence High School (best JROTC), Kelly Fine Arts (most spirited dance team), The Terrence Carraway Foundation (most unusual float), Varsity Dance Team (most creative dance), Strickland Farms/Pee Dee Towing (best-dressed horse) and the Florence Fire Department (first responders). 

The 2020 Florence Christmas Parade was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron cases doubling 1.5 to 3 days -WHO

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Florence City Council to consider mask mandate Monday

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence City Council is once again expected to consider a masking ordinance Monday afternoon. On the agenda for the 1 p.m. Monday meeting of the city council is the first and final reading of an emergency ordinance that would mandate the wearing of face masks in businesses open to the public and restaurants. 

Promise made, promise kept: Field rewards employees with four days in Cancun
Local News

Promise made, promise kept: Field rewards employees with four days in Cancun

FLORENCE, S.C. – Employees of a Florence distribution center may have recently gotten the opportunity to visit Cancun. Rich Rowlett, site leader at Field's Florence office located in the former Morning News press plant on Otis Way, said that the company recently paid for its employees to travel to the Mexican vacation destination as a reward for reaching $100 million in sales in 2019. 

Murdaugh blamed some problems on addiction; bond set at $7M
Local News

Murdaugh blamed some problems on addiction; bond set at $7M

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Speaking publicly for the first time in months, the prominent South Carolina attorney accused of a slew of mostly financial crimes after his wife and son were found shot dead outside their home blamed some of his problems on a 20-year-long opiate addiction shortly before a judge set bond at $7 million Monday.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert