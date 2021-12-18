Merry again: Florence Christmas Parade returns

FLORENCE, S.C. – Santa and the rest of the Florence Christmas Parade returned Saturday to downtown Florence after a one-year absence.

The 2021 Florence Christmas Parade was held Saturday morning from the intersection of West Evans Street and Sunset Drive to the traffic circle at the intersection of East Evans Street and N.B. Baroody Street.

Several families with young children gathered to watch the parade in the 200 block of West Evans Street including Esmeralda, Brielle, Brett Jr., Bentley and Brett McCray.

"We're just big fans of Christmas," Esmeralda said. "We always try to do holiday traditions with the kids. They enjoy Christmas: seeing the lights, the parades, just everything."

Also waiting Saturday morning were Brian, Heather and Bennett Keffer.

Brian said they were attending the parade to allow Bennett the opportunity to see Santa.

Heather added that the parade may have been the first Florence parade she attended.