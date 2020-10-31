Michael August, James Hudson, Tony Chavis running for Darlington sheriff

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Three candidates are in the running to serve as Darlington County's sheriff for the next four years.
Running are Republican Michael August and Democrat James Hudson. Current sheriff Tony Chavis is also running a write-in campaign.
What is sheriff?
The South Carolina Constitution mandates that each county elect three judicial positions: sheriff, clerk of court and coroner. Each of these positions is filled for a four-year term.
The sheriff serves as the chief law enforcement officer of the county they work in.
What are the qualifications?
Sheriffs must be citizens, 21 years old, registered to vote and a resident of the county they seek to represent for at least one year prior to the election they're running in. Also, sheriffs must have received a high school diploma or GED and have five years of experience as a Class I certified law enforcement officer, or a two-year associate degree and three years of experience or bachelor's degree and one year experience, or have served as a summary court judge for 10 years or more.
Why is there an election?
South Carolina Code further specifies that the election for sheriffs occurs during presidential election years.
Chavis was elected Darlington County sheriff in 2016. In the general election, he did not face opposition and won with 98.42% of the votes cast. He faced incumbent Wayne Byrd in the 2016 Democratic primary and won with 52.87% of the votes cast.
Who is running?
August, Hudson and Chavis are the candidates.
August has worked in law enforcement for more than 25 years. He told the Morning News earlier this year that he knew in high school that he wanted to work in law enforcement. August said he worked in security at the H.B. Robinson nuclear plant in Hartsville until he turned 21 years old. Once he turned 21, August then began to work for the city of Darlington's police department, working his way from patrol officer to corporal and street sergeant. August was assigned to a combined drug unit task force involving the city and sheriff’s office. He worked there for several years before returning to the city. August became sergeant over criminal investigations.
He then went to polygraph school around 2008 at the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Months after he finished polygraph school, August was hired by SLED and worked there for five years.
He said earlier this year that he did polygraph examinations and criminal investigations in the 12-county Pee Dee region.
August is a graduate of Saint Johns High School in Darlington. He lives with his wife and two children in Society Hill.
Hudson said earlier this year that he also has more than 25 years of law enforcement experience.
After high school, Hudson worked as a meat cutter and at a mill. He was invited to apply to work at the Glenn Campbell Detention Center in 1996. After a year, he was hired by the sheriff's office and spent 10 years in the patrol division, including time as a shift supervisor. He then worked as a criminal investigator and a patrol commander under Sheriff Wayne Byrd.
He was then hired as chief of police in Hartsville in 2011.
Hudson is a graduate of Hartsville High School and Coker University. He and his wife have two children. They live outside of Hartsville.
Hudson defeated Chavis in the June 9 Democratic primary. He received 56.55% of the vote and Chavis received 43.45% of the vote.
Candidates that are defeated are able to run as a write-in candidate in the general election but cannot comment on their campaigns.
Chavis retired from the South Carolina Highway Patrol with the rank of lieutenant to work on his campaign for sheriff. Chavis worked for the Highway Patrol from February 1989 to 2015. He spent about a year working for the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office before he was hired by the Highway Patrol.
He also served in the Marine Corps in Iraq during Operation Desert Storm.
Chavis said he was assigned to Darlington County by the Highway Patrol and has made his home and raised his family in the county.
What do the candidates plan to do if elected?
Earlier this year, August said he wanted to take law enforcement in Darlington County in a different direction. In a video, August added that he wants to be a voice for Darlington County families and that corruption would not be tolerated in his administration.
August's Facebook website says he has signed two pledges to oppose defunding the police nationally and in South Carolina.
Earlier this year, Hudson said he plans to work with the people if he's elected sheriff. He said he wants to work with people to try to improve the areas the people in the community want to see improved. Hudson added that he wanted work with the people who wanted change. He cautioned that people needed to want to change before he could make changes. Hudson also added that he would be out in the community.
He added that he wanted to see a continued reduction in crime rate. Hudson said too many young men were going to jail and being killed for senseless reasons. He added that a high crime rate affects all of the community, not just one area, because a high crime rate makes it more difficult to attract economic developments.
Chavis said he would like to see the staffing level higher at the Campbell Detention Center. He also mentioned efforts to reduce crime in problem areas of the county. He referenced the Cambridge Apartments in Lamar. During an eight-year period, the apartment complex had more than 2,000 calls. Chavis added that now calls from that complex were down more than 90%.
He also mentioned continuing various community projects including the cooling project to provide cooling equipment to seniors in need, a Thanksgiving meal program and a program to work with the Darlington County School District to provide a lunch to students during the summer.
Where and when to vote?
All of Darlington County is eligible to vote in the election.
The locations of precincts are available on voter registration cards and can also be found by going to SCVotes.gov, hovering the cursor above the voters' tab, selecting Check My Registration and entering the voter's name, birth date and county of residence.
The election will be held Tuesday.
What happens after the election?
The person elected or reelected sheriff will be sworn in at some point after the election.
