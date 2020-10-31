Michael August, James Hudson, Tony Chavis running for Darlington sheriff

He also served in the Marine Corps in Iraq during Operation Desert Storm.

Chavis said he was assigned to Darlington County by the Highway Patrol and has made his home and raised his family in the county.

What do the candidates plan to do if elected?

Earlier this year, August said he wanted to take law enforcement in Darlington County in a different direction. In a video, August added that he wants to be a voice for Darlington County families and that corruption would not be tolerated in his administration.

August's Facebook website says he has signed two pledges to oppose defunding the police nationally and in South Carolina.

Earlier this year, Hudson said he plans to work with the people if he's elected sheriff. He said he wants to work with people to try to improve the areas the people in the community want to see improved. Hudson added that he wanted work with the people who wanted change. He cautioned that people needed to want to change before he could make changes. Hudson also added that he would be out in the community.