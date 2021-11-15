FLORENCE – Michael Hesbach joins the American Red Cross of South Carolina as a new executive director for the Eastern Chapter. He will serve on the Senior Leadership Team for the South Carolina Region.

Hesbach joins the Red Cross after 19 years with the Boy Scouts of America, most recently serving as Scout executive and CEO of the Pee Dee Area Council headquartered in Florence. Since assuming the role in 2017, Hesbach oversaw many significant fundraising and investment projects for the council. An active leader in the Florence community, Hesbach is engaged with the Florence Rotary Club (Lunch) and currently serves as the Rotary Foundation chair of the Florence Breakfast Rotary Club. Hesbach has twice been recognized as Rotarian of the Year over his 19 years as a Rotarian.

"The South Carolina Region of the American Red Cross is pleased to welcome Michael to our team," said Rod Tolbert, regional chief executive officer. "His passion for service and commitment to our mission will help us better serve the communities that are in need throughout Eastern South Carolina."