FLORENCE – Michael Hesbach joins the American Red Cross of South Carolina as a new executive director for the Eastern Chapter. He will serve on the Senior Leadership Team for the South Carolina Region.
Hesbach joins the Red Cross after 19 years with the Boy Scouts of America, most recently serving as Scout executive and CEO of the Pee Dee Area Council headquartered in Florence. Since assuming the role in 2017, Hesbach oversaw many significant fundraising and investment projects for the council. An active leader in the Florence community, Hesbach is engaged with the Florence Rotary Club (Lunch) and currently serves as the Rotary Foundation chair of the Florence Breakfast Rotary Club. Hesbach has twice been recognized as Rotarian of the Year over his 19 years as a Rotarian.
"The South Carolina Region of the American Red Cross is pleased to welcome Michael to our team," said Rod Tolbert, regional chief executive officer. "His passion for service and commitment to our mission will help us better serve the communities that are in need throughout Eastern South Carolina."
As the executive director for the Eastern Chapter jurisdiction, Hesbach will be the public face of the chapter and the important humanitarian mission of the Red Cross. Hesbach will partner with civic and governmental leaders to keep communities prepared for times of natural disasters like hurricanes. He will ensure the Eastern Chapter of the Red Cross stands ready to meet the needs of medical centers with constant availability of blood products collected through Red Cross Blood Drives and partner with local donors to raise funds and awareness for the many humanitarian relief services provided by the Red Cross.
"The Eastern Red Cross team makes a positive impact on residents every day," Hesbach said. "I am honored to jump on board to help continue the chapter's great legacy of helping people impacted by disasters, collecting lifesaving blood, serving our military and their families, and training our communities in lifesaving skills such as CPR and first aid."
Last year in the Eastern Chapter, Red Cross volunteers provided care, food, hope, and shelter to more than 1,000 people who faced emergencies. Volunteers helped make nearly 300 safer through educational visits and creating preparedness plans throughout the Eastern Chapter last year. The accomplishments of the Eastern South Carolina Chapter are a product of the work and dedication of 230 local Red Cross volunteers in the community that Hesbach will work with hand in hand.