Michelle Gough Fry named leader of South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs has a new leader.

The Commission for the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs announced Monday that it had selected Michelle Gough Fry as state director of the department of disabilities and special needs.

“We are very fortunate to have Dr. Fry directing our team at DDSN,” said Stephanie Rawlinson, commission chairwoman. “Her executive leadership experience will help us move the agency in the right direction and solve complex problems so that we can provide the very best services to assist all people with disabilities and special needs in our state.”

Fry said, “I am honored to serve Governor McMaster, the Commission, and the individuals and families served by DDSN. I look forward to advancing the mission of the agency by drawing upon my years of leadership experience as General Counsel for three state agencies and taking the agency in a stronger, more progressive direction to better meet the needs of those we serve.”

Fry assumes her duties effective Oct. 11.