Micky Finn's donates $10,000 toward McLeod's new mobile mammography unit

Billheimer and Parris are both cancer survivors. They worked together 14 years ago on the original committee to raise funds for the first 3D mobile mammography unit at McLeod Health.

Lauren Snipes with McLeod said the current mobile mammography unit is 13 years old and is beginning to have problems. Snipes said that last year 56,000 women depended on McLeod Health to provide breast health services close to home. This includes servicing counties throughout Northeastern South Carolina and Southeastern North Carolina.

This is so important because breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women in South Carolina regardless of race, she said. It is the second leading cause of cancer deaths for women in this state. Breast cancer is the leading cancer site diagnosed at McLeod Health.

Statistics as of Dec. 31, 2020: 31,240 screening mammograms completed; 1,718 visit days, 391 diagnostic biopsies completed as a result of suspicious areas identified by mammograms, 146 cases of breast cancer have been diagnosed on the mobile unit, 187 visits have already been scheduled for 2021.

The new unit will cost $450,000, Snipes said. It will not require a commercial driver's license to operate.

Snipes said the new unit should be ready in the spring.