Micky Finn's donates $10,000 toward McLeod's new mobile mammography unit

FLORENCE, S.C. – Micky Finn’s owner Rick Havekost presented a check for $10,000 on Friday to McLeod Health to help with the purchase of a new 3D mobile mammography unit. The check was presented at the Micky Finn’s location at 194 S. Cashua Drive in Florence.
During the month of October, Havekost agreed to donate proceeds from wine sales every Friday to the fundraiser, which totaled nearly $10,000.
Havekost decided to help the cause after learning about the efforts of high school senior Addie Bausmith to raise funds for the unit.
Havekost said the effort started on Friday, Oct. 1, and it was a team effort. His staff wore pink T-shirts on Fridays to help spread awareness of breast cancer month and their endeavor to raise funds.
Joan Billheimer and Kaye Parris are co-chairs of the 3D mobile mammography unit fundraising efforts.
In addition to Micky Finn’s fundraising efforts in October, the women are working on the annual Colors of Cancer coming Jan. 27, benefiting the mobile mammography unit. It will be an Italian buffet and auction with entertainment at the Florence Country Club. The event will start with a social at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets for this event are $1,000 per table.
Billheimer said they have been hosting this event for 13 years, except for last year, when it had to be postponed because of COVID.
Billheimer and Parris are both cancer survivors. They worked together 14 years ago on the original committee to raise funds for the first 3D mobile mammography unit at McLeod Health.
Lauren Snipes with McLeod said the current mobile mammography unit is 13 years old and is beginning to have problems. Snipes said that last year 56,000 women depended on McLeod Health to provide breast health services close to home. This includes servicing counties throughout Northeastern South Carolina and Southeastern North Carolina.
This is so important because breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women in South Carolina regardless of race, she said. It is the second leading cause of cancer deaths for women in this state. Breast cancer is the leading cancer site diagnosed at McLeod Health.
Statistics as of Dec. 31, 2020: 31,240 screening mammograms completed; 1,718 visit days, 391 diagnostic biopsies completed as a result of suspicious areas identified by mammograms, 146 cases of breast cancer have been diagnosed on the mobile unit, 187 visits have already been scheduled for 2021.
The new unit will cost $450,000, Snipes said. It will not require a commercial driver's license to operate.
Snipes said the new unit should be ready in the spring.
Breast cancer is not a statistic, she said. It is someone’s sister, daughter, mother or wife whose life could be saved and who depends on the mobile services.