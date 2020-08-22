Mike and Charisse Reichenbach urge Pee Dee to complete Census forms

FLORENCE, S.C. — Mike and Charisse Reichenbach are working to make sure that Florence County and the surround Pee Dee region respond to the 2020 census.
Their efforts to get people to respond began when they were approached by South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette about participating in a video encouraging people to respond.
Earlier this year, Evette, chair of the South Carolina Governor's Complete Count Commission, partnered with the Carolina Agency of the University of South Carolina to create a video promoting census completion in the Palmetto State.
The student-led media organization worked with 21 influencers including Darius Rucker, Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney, South Carolina basketball coach Dawn Staley, Edwin McCain, Sen. Lindsey Graham, Sen. Tim Scott, and Congressman Tom Rice.
The Reichenbachs were among those 21 that Evette asked to participate in the video.
"She choose Charisse and I to be in the her Count Me In video to represent Florence and Pee Dee," Mike said.
The video premiered in mid-May.
"It was funny watching it and seeing people like Darius Rucker and Dabo Swinney and Dawn Staley and then there's us," Mike added.
"It was nice because we were in good company," Charisse said. "[S.C. Rep.] Terry Alexander was in it, too."
Alexander represents House District 59 in the South Carolina General Assembly. That district includes a portion of northern Florence County.
Before they agreed to participate, the Reichenbachs wanted to know more about the census.
"It was from there that we learned how important the census was for the entire United States but with our love and our passion and our home being Florence and the Pee Dee, what the census meant for us," Mike said. "The census being done every 10 years, we don't have a chance to redo it. So, our results in 2020, we'll live those, good or bad."
The Reichenbachs learned that $800 billion will be allocated based on the results.
"The numbers per person equate to $3,000 per person who is not counted in federal funds that we will miss," Mike said. "For every 100 people, that's $300,000 that we will lose out on. You do that for 10 years until the next census, that's $3 million for every 100 people that we lose. That's transportation, hospitals, food programs, roads."
Also, the census is used by federal and state lawmakers to redraw district lines in Congress and in state legislatures.
For example, the 2010 Census showed South Carolina had grown in population enough to warrant another seat in the House of Representatives, which led to the creation of Congressional District 7 to represent the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee in Washington.
Slowly the Reichenbachs developed a passion to make sure the whole community was counted.
Both were appointed unanimously by the Florence County Council to the Complete Count Committee.
As Charisse explained, the committee works to educate the community about the importance of the census.
They've spoken to several community groups to encourage people to participate and they've also worked to dispel notions that the census could be used by the government to collect back taxes or to spy on people.
Neither is true, Mike said. He added that data from the census cannot be shared in those ways.
But the Reichenbachs have their work cut out for them.
South Carolina lags behind the rest of the country in census completion. The latest information from the Census Bureau indicates that South Carolina ranks 44th in estimated completion rate at 58.1%.
Florence County has exactly the same estimated rate. However, as of Aug. 17, several of the county's munipalities are below that including Coward (49.6%), Johnsonville (46.3%), Pamplico (48.6%), and Scranton (42.4%).
Mike added that these areas are the ones that are the most in need of funds as they are smaller and do have the tax base to risk losing whatever federal funds they can receive.
But the Reichenbachs are not going to stop trying.
