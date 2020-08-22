Mike and Charisse Reichenbach urge Pee Dee to complete Census forms

Alexander represents House District 59 in the South Carolina General Assembly. That district includes a portion of northern Florence County.

Before they agreed to participate, the Reichenbachs wanted to know more about the census.

"It was from there that we learned how important the census was for the entire United States but with our love and our passion and our home being Florence and the Pee Dee, what the census meant for us," Mike said. "The census being done every 10 years, we don't have a chance to redo it. So, our results in 2020, we'll live those, good or bad."

The Reichenbachs learned that $800 billion will be allocated based on the results.

"The numbers per person equate to $3,000 per person who is not counted in federal funds that we will miss," Mike said. "For every 100 people, that's $300,000 that we will lose out on. You do that for 10 years until the next census, that's $3 million for every 100 people that we lose. That's transportation, hospitals, food programs, roads."

Also, the census is used by federal and state lawmakers to redraw district lines in Congress and in state legislatures.