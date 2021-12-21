Mike Reichenbach receives endorsements from 10 community and business leaders

FLORENCE, S.C. – Ten community and business leaders have endorsed Mike Reichenbach in the state Senate District 31 special election.

Reichenbach's campaign announced Tuesday morning that he had been endorsed by Florence City Councilman Bryan Braddock, local lawyer and developer Gary Finklea, business owner David Fountain, Dilmar Oil President Matt Goodstein, Dr. Joe Griffin, lawyer Greg Hendrick, Dr. Lesley Kirby, business owner Grey Raines, Carolina Canners General Manager Les Ward and lawyer Reynolds Williams.

“The lasting impact Mike Reichenbach has made on our community over the years is undeniable,” Kirby said. “Through his proven service as a job-creator and dedicated community volunteer, along with his unwavering commitment to the future of the Pee Dee, we know that Mike Reichenbach will continue to selflessly deliver for our neighbors as state senator.”

Reichenbach said the outpouring of support for the campaign was humbling considering it is his first run for elected office.