Mike Reichenbach receives endorsements from 10 community and business leaders
Mike Reichenbach receives endorsements from 10 community and business leaders

FLORENCE, S.C. – Ten community and business leaders have endorsed Mike Reichenbach in the state Senate District 31 special election. 

Reichenbach's campaign announced Tuesday morning that he had been endorsed by Florence City Councilman Bryan Braddock, local lawyer and developer Gary Finklea, business owner David Fountain, Dilmar Oil President Matt Goodstein, Dr. Joe Griffin, lawyer Greg Hendrick, Dr. Lesley Kirby, business owner Grey Raines, Carolina Canners General Manager Les Ward and lawyer Reynolds Williams.

“The lasting impact Mike Reichenbach has made on our community over the years is undeniable,” Kirby said. “Through his proven service as a job-creator and dedicated community volunteer, along with his unwavering commitment to the future of the Pee Dee, we know that Mike Reichenbach will continue to selflessly deliver for our neighbors as state senator.”

Reichenbach said the outpouring of support for the campaign was humbling considering it is his first run for elected office. 

“Fellow business leaders, job creators, and community leaders understand that Columbia needs more business-minded, common-sense leadership to create job opportunities, improve infrastructure, and protect tax dollars," Reichenbach said. "That’s why they are supporting my candidacy and why we have launched this coalition.”

Reichenbach is running for the Republican nomination against state Rep. Jay Jordan. 

Several elected officials offered their endorsements of Jordan or stood behind him when he announced his campaign on Nov. 30. Those officials included state Rep. Phillip Lowe, Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr., Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye, Francis Marion University President Fred Carter, former Lt. Gov. Ken Ard, Florence County Councilmen Kent Caudle, Jerry Yarborough Jr. and Toney Moore and Florence City Councilman William Schofield.

Jordan and Reichenbach will face off in the Jan. 25 Republican primary. The winner of the primary will face Democrat Suzanne La Rochelle in the March 29, 2022 general election. 

