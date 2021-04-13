Mike Reichenbach selected for limited government fellowship

FLORENCE, S.C. — Mike Reichenbach will be one of four South Carolina residents to get an inside look at the federal budgeting process.

Reichenbach was accepted last week as a fellow for the Club of Growth Foundation. He is joined by state Reps. Jonathon Hill and R.J. May and South Carolina Education Oversight Committee Chair Ellen Weaver.

The fellowship was established in 2020 with the goal of creating a national network of conservative leaders who are dedicated to educating the public about economic freedom and limited government.

"I don’t really know what to expect from the Fellowship, but I enjoy learning more about how both the left and right approach issues, especially fiscally," Reichenbach said.

“Once again the Club for Growth Foundation has an outstanding class of people in its fellowship program,” Club for Growth Foundation President David McIntosh said. “We have 36 men and women who are strong conservative leaders in their communities. They come from all across the country and from all walks of life. From state lawmakers and city councilmen to business leaders and military veterans, we have liberty-minded people who are concerned about the direction our country is going in. They are ready to engage the public about the virtues of free markets and a constitutionally limited government. We’re excited to have them on board.”

