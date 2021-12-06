Mike Reichenbach to hold listening tour

His campaign announced Monday afternoon that he would be going on a listening tour throughout the district that will begin at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Bazen’s Restaurant located at 704 South Irby St. and conclude at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Schoolhouse Bar-B-Que.

“For 13 years, my wife and I have been actively involved in the community through dedicated efforts to support education, law enforcement, and job creation,” Reichenbach said. “We are proud of our efforts to support our region and state and know that there is much more work to be done. Our campaign listening tour will provide many opportunities for neighbors all across the district to break bread and share their passionate beliefs on what can be done to ensure our region is the best place to live, work, and raise a family long into the future.”