Mike Reichenbach to hold listening tour

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Carolina Senate candidate Mike Reichenbach is going on a listening tour.
His campaign announced Monday afternoon that he would be going on a listening tour throughout the district that will begin at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Bazen’s Restaurant located at 704 South Irby St. and conclude at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Schoolhouse Bar-B-Que.
“For 13 years, my wife and I have been actively involved in the community through dedicated efforts to support education, law enforcement, and job creation,” Reichenbach said. “We are proud of our efforts to support our region and state and know that there is much more work to be done. Our campaign listening tour will provide many opportunities for neighbors all across the district to break bread and share their passionate beliefs on what can be done to ensure our region is the best place to live, work, and raise a family long into the future.”
Mike Reichenbach listening tour times, dates and places
11:30 a.m. Tuesday
Bazen’s Restaurant
704 South Irby St., Florence
11:30 a.m. Thursday
Holt Brothers BBQ
116 Olanta Hwy, Effingham
7:30 a.m. Friday
Chris’s Diner
1513 Pamplico Highway, Florence
9 a.m. Saturday
Bean Bar
2511 West Palmetto St., Florence,
11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15
Shady Rest Family Restaurant
477 S Georgetown Hwy, Johnsonville
11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan.. 4, 2022
Sweet T
625 S Walnut St, Pamplico
11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022
Cain’s BBQ
1502 Pamplico Hwy, Florence
7:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022
Long Grain Cafe
260 W Palmetto St., Florence
11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022
Townhouse
317 South Irby St., Florence
11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
Roger’s BBQ
2004 Second Loop Rd., Florence
9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022
Freeman’s Bakery
1307 G, Second Loop Rd., Florence
11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022
Local’s Grill
434 Second Loop Rd., Florence
7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022
Venus Restaurant
471 West Palmetto St., Florence
11:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022
Schoolhouse Bar-B-Que
2252 US-52, Scranton
