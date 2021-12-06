 Skip to main content
Mike Reichenbach to hold listening tour
Mike Reichenbach to hold listening tour

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Carolina Senate candidate Mike Reichenbach is going on a listening tour.

His campaign announced Monday afternoon that he would be going on a listening tour throughout the district that will begin at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Bazen’s Restaurant located at 704 South Irby St. and conclude at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Schoolhouse Bar-B-Que.

“For 13 years, my wife and I have been actively involved in the community through dedicated efforts to support education, law enforcement, and job creation,” Reichenbach said. “We are proud of our efforts to support our region and state and know that there is much more work to be done. Our campaign listening tour will provide many opportunities for neighbors all across the district to break bread and share their passionate beliefs on what can be done to ensure our region is the best place to live, work, and raise a family long into the future.”

Mike Reichenbach listening tour times, dates and places

11:30 a.m. Tuesday

Bazen’s Restaurant

704 South Irby St., Florence

11:30 a.m. Thursday

Holt Brothers BBQ

116 Olanta Hwy, Effingham

7:30 a.m. Friday

Chris’s Diner

1513 Pamplico Highway, Florence

9 a.m. Saturday

Bean Bar

2511 West Palmetto St., Florence,

11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15

Shady Rest Family Restaurant

477 S Georgetown Hwy, Johnsonville

11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan.. 4, 2022

Sweet T

625 S Walnut St, Pamplico

11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

Cain’s BBQ

1502 Pamplico Hwy, Florence

7:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022

Long Grain Cafe

260 W Palmetto St., Florence

11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

Townhouse

317 South Irby St., Florence

11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

Roger’s BBQ

2004 Second Loop Rd., Florence

9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022

Freeman’s Bakery

1307 G, Second Loop Rd., Florence

11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022

Local’s Grill

434 Second Loop Rd., Florence

7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022

Venus Restaurant

471 West Palmetto St., Florence

11:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022

Schoolhouse Bar-B-Que

2252 US-52, Scranton

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

