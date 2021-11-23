Mike Reichenbach to run for Senate District 31 seat

FLORENCE, S.C. – Mike Reichenbach will be running for the Republican nomination in the Senate District 31.

Reichenbach, owner of four car dealerships, a game warden and a major in the South Carolina Military Department’s Joint Services Detachment, announced his campaign Tuesday for the seat held for 40 years by Hugh K. Leatherman Sr.

"So most people know me as the give Mike a try guy," Reichenbach says in a YouTube video announcing his campaign. "But when Charisse [his wife] and I moved to Florence over 13 years ago, it didn't take us long to fall completely in love with the Pee Dee. It's our home it's where we raised our children."

He added that he's had the opportunity to work with members of the General Assembly and that he has been honored to work with so many great public servants.

Reichenbach also is one of four South Carolina residents to serve as a Club for Growth Foundation fellowship this year, is currently vice chairman of the McLeod Health Foundation and a member First Reliance Bank and United Way of South Carolina boards, a former chairman of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce board and a former member of the Francis Marion University business school advisory board and the Florence-Darlington Technical College board.