Mike Reichenbach to run for Senate District 31 seat

FLORENCE, S.C. – Mike Reichenbach will be running for the Republican nomination in the Senate District 31.
Reichenbach, owner of four car dealerships, a game warden and a major in the South Carolina Military Department’s Joint Services Detachment, announced his campaign Tuesday for the seat held for 40 years by Hugh K. Leatherman Sr.
"So most people know me as the give Mike a try guy," Reichenbach says in a YouTube video announcing his campaign. "But when Charisse [his wife] and I moved to Florence over 13 years ago, it didn't take us long to fall completely in love with the Pee Dee. It's our home it's where we raised our children."
He added that he's had the opportunity to work with members of the General Assembly and that he has been honored to work with so many great public servants.
Reichenbach also is one of four South Carolina residents to serve as a Club for Growth Foundation fellowship this year, is currently vice chairman of the McLeod Health Foundation and a member First Reliance Bank and United Way of South Carolina boards, a former chairman of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce board and a former member of the Francis Marion University business school advisory board and the Florence-Darlington Technical College board.
"But, I've notice that there just aren't enough business owners running the show in Columbia and that's why I've decided to run for the South Carolina State Senate," Reichenbach continues. "Government has to get the job done well while being good stewards of taxpayers' dollars."
He and Charisse also shared their top four priorities: faith, family, community and small business.
While discussing these priorities, Reichenbach said he is pro-life, against any attempts to defund law enforcement and pro-small business.
He graduated from Bowling Green State University in Ohio and the University of Michigan, where he obtained an MBA.
Reichenbach is a native of Ohio.
"We all have a story and my story started with a scared 14 year old girl who got pregnant, chose life and gave me up for adoption," Reichenbach said. "And I was adopted my two parents who raised me to appreciate hard work and respect and personal responsibility."
Mike and Charisse have two children who currently attend the University of South Carolina.
They attend New Spring church.