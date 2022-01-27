Mike Reichenbach uses west Florence, south Florence and in-person votes to win Senate District 31 Republican primary

FLORENCE, S.C. – The House district represented by State Rep. Jay Jordan decided Tuesday's Senate District 31 primary.

Information provided by the South Carolina Election Commission shows that Republican nominee Mike Reichenbach won 14 of the 17 precincts that are in House District 63 and Senate District 31.

House District 63 includes parts of south and west Florence and 18 precincts. The one precinct not shared with Senate District 31 is Florence Ward 2 (the Strive Hard Education and Recreation Center at New Ebenezer Baptist). That precinct is in Senate District 30.

The 14 shared precincts that Reichenbach won – Florence Ward 4, South Florence 2, Ebenezer 1, Savannah Grove, Florence Ward 6, West Florence 1, Florence Ward 5, Florence Ward 11, Delmae 1, Ebenezer 3, South Florence 1, West Florence 2, Florence Ward 8 and Ebenezer 2 – provided Reichenbach with a margin of 607 votes.

Jordan won the remaining three shared precincts – Florence Wards 7, 11 and 14 – and 15 of the remaining 27 precincts in the district to gain 107 votes on Reichenbach, making the final margin 500 votes, 6,256 for Reichenbach and 5,756 votes for Jordan.