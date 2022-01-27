Mike Reichenbach uses west Florence, south Florence and in-person votes to win Senate District 31 Republican primary

FLORENCE, S.C. – The House district represented by State Rep. Jay Jordan decided Tuesday's Senate District 31 primary.
Information provided by the South Carolina Election Commission shows that Republican nominee Mike Reichenbach won 14 of the 17 precincts that are in House District 63 and Senate District 31.
House District 63 includes parts of south and west Florence and 18 precincts. The one precinct not shared with Senate District 31 is Florence Ward 2 (the Strive Hard Education and Recreation Center at New Ebenezer Baptist). That precinct is in Senate District 30.
The 14 shared precincts that Reichenbach won – Florence Ward 4, South Florence 2, Ebenezer 1, Savannah Grove, Florence Ward 6, West Florence 1, Florence Ward 5, Florence Ward 11, Delmae 1, Ebenezer 3, South Florence 1, West Florence 2, Florence Ward 8 and Ebenezer 2 – provided Reichenbach with a margin of 607 votes.
Jordan won the remaining three shared precincts – Florence Wards 7, 11 and 14 – and 15 of the remaining 27 precincts in the district to gain 107 votes on Reichenbach, making the final margin 500 votes, 6,256 for Reichenbach and 5,756 votes for Jordan.
Information provided by the election commission shows that Reichenbach received 5,516 votes on election day compared to 4,888 for Jordan, giving him a margin of 628 votes. But Jordan received 128 more absentee votes (125 in-person absentee and three mail-in votes) to narrow the margin to 500 votes.
Reichenbach's best performance in the race came in Florence Ward 4 (Immanuel Baptist Church), where he won 63% of the vote. He won over 60% of the vote in South Florence 2 (South Florence High School), Ebenezer 1 (Lamb's Chapel), Savannah Grove (Savannah Grove Baptist Church and the precinct he votes at), Leo (South Lynches Fire Station 5), Darlington County's High Hill, and Florence Ward 6 (the child development center at the former Royall Elementary School).
Jordan's best performance came in McAllister Mill (the fire station on McAllister Mill Road) where he won over 76% of the vote. He also won over 60% of the vote in Friendfield (Hebron Baptist Church), Salem Salem Free Will Baptist Church), Florence's High Hill (High Hill Church of God) and Oak Grove-Sardis (Howe Springs Fire Station 5).
In terms of turnout, just under 17% of the district's registered voters cast ballots in the election.