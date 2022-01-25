 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mike Reichenbach wins Senate Dist. 31 GOP primary
Mike Reichenbach wins Senate Dist. 31 GOP primary

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence businessman Mike Reichenbach will advance to face Democrat Suzanne La Rochelle in the March 29 general election after his victory over Rep. Jay Jordan in the GOP primary.

Reichenbach never trailed in the vote count Tuesday night and finished up with a five-point victory, 5,577-4,491. 

"Thank you, Pee Dee," Reichenbach said. "How incredibly humbled and honored Charisse and I are to have earned the trust and support of our Pee Dee neighbors. Together, we are going to end politics as usual and usher in the conservative leadership we all desire, with a strong commitment to cutting taxes, protecting tax dollars, and fully supporting law enforcement. While the first half is complete, we will continue to work extremely hard to earn the trust and votes of our neighbors for the General Election on March 29th."

Jordan conceded the race Tuesday night and offered his support, according to a statement from the Jordan campaign.

"Jay pledges that they will work together as a team to represent Florence in Columbia," according to the Jordan campaign statement.

"Tonight, didn’t go the way we wanted, but there will be other days and other races, and — above all else — still a lifetime’s worth of opportunities for Jay to continue serving his friends, neighbors, and fellow citizens of Florence," Mark Bonnoitt wrote in the statement.

NamePercentageVotes
Jay Jordan474951
Mike Reichenbach535577
44/44 precincts in  

Morning News Content Coordinator Matthew Robertson also contributed to this story. 

