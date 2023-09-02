Oh yes, another great extended holiday is upon us. We celebrate this type of three-day weekend known as Labor Day, the first Monday in September each year. For most of us, it marks the end of summer and the start of the new school year. And, for sports enthusiasts it means the beginning of football and our own great Labor Day weekend event, the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

The September holiday also provides an opportunity for families to catch that last warm beach getaway or maybe enjoy that final family or neighborhood picnic. And let’s not forget it also reminds us of the saying, “do not to wear white after Labor Day.” Although that rule is less likely to be followed today.

Sadly, like a few other holidays, many forget the real meaning of Labor Day.

Back in the late 1800s, during the peak if our Industrial Revolution, many Americans were working 12-14-hour days and seven-day weeks to keep food on the table and a roof above their family’s head. As the manufacturing boom grew, so did the working hours of the average American.

Many of those American workers rebelled in which we know as the American labor movement where men and women organized strikes and rallies to fight for better working conditions. They campaigned for workers’ rights and their wins resulted in many of the rights we enjoy and take for granted today, like the 40-hour work week, safer working conditions, sick leave, and vacation time off work.

Ultimately on September 5, 1882, New York City union leaders organized what is largely considered the country’s first Labor Day parade. From there, labor activists pushed for a federal holiday that would recognize the contributions so many made to America’s strength, prosperity, and well-being. The holiday was officially signed it into law on June 28, 1894, by President Grover Cleveland.

So, while the origins of the American Labor Day drift further away from our minds with each passing year, let try to keep in perspective what those working Americans fought for back then. It wasn’t the need for another holiday or a long weekend.

It was for a purpose greater than they themselves would ever enjoy. It was for future generations of workers to keep focused on the betterment of our working lives. Let’s enjoy the benefits of this long weekend, but do not forget the reason for the holiday.