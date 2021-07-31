Milwaukee Bucks NBA championship brings back memories of father for Florence audiologist

“You have to remember, I was 5 years old, but the memories that I do have stand way out,” Kirby said. “Dad and Mom had a Christmas party at our house … and the whole team was invited over. Having Lew Alcindor come into one room ... he had to bend his head down like a giraffe. For a 5-year-old little to see somebody do that, I was just mesmerized."

She said she also remembered being nervous when Abdul-Jabbar would go to the free-throw line for the Bucks.

In his career, Abdul-Jabbar sank 72.1% of his free-throw attempts.

The parallels between the 1970-1971 Milwaukee Bucks and the 2020-2021 Milwaukee Bucks also probably added to the memories Kirby experienced.

Both teams acquired their best player through the draft.

The Bucks finished with the worst record, 27-55, in the NBA’s Eastern Division in their first season, placing the team in a coin flip (Commissioner Walter Kennedy flipped a 50-cent piece) with the Phoenix Suns – the expansion Suns had the worst record in the NBA at 16-66 – to determine the first overall pick in the 1969 NBA Draft.