Milwaukee Bucks NBA championship brings back memories of father for Florence audiologist

FLORENCE, S.C. – Milwaukee might be 976 miles away, but one Florence resident felt like she was part of the Bucks' recent run to the NBA championship.
Florence audiologist Lesley Kirby said she had mixed emotions of happiness for Milwaukee and sadness for the loss of her father about the Bucks recent run to the Larry O’Brien Trophy.
“I am happy for Milwaukee,” Kirby said. “It was well overdue. Five decades without a championship is a long time to go, but I’m glad that it happened on the 50th anniversary [of the Bucks’ first championship in 1971]. If it was on the 49th or the 51st, it just wouldn’t be the same.”
She said her father, Larry Costello, was the Bucks’ first coach.
Costello coached the team from its first season, 1968-1969, until he resigned 18 games into the 1975-1976 season. He died in 2001 in Fort Myers, Florida.
“Twenty years is a long time, so you’d think that you’d get over it, but when something like this happens, it brings back all of those emotions all over again,” Kirby said. “All the family and friends sending you stuff and the links. … It was very special to go through that again.”
Kirby said her father would have loved to see the championship return to Milwaukee.
“I know that he was smiling from heaven, because he would have wanted it for Milwaukee,” Kirby said. “He loved Milwaukee. He put his heart and soul into Milwaukee. He definitely would have wanted them to have another championship. And for it to be on the 50th anniversary, [you] couldn’t ask for anything better.”
Kirby said her father was a 12-year NBA veteran who was one of fewer than 15 men to win a championship as a player and as a coach.
Costello was a guard on the 1966-1967 Philadelphia 76ers team that won the championship.
“He was dad first,” Kirby said. “When you grow up with somebody famous, I guess you don’t really see the famous part of it. He was just dad to my three sisters and me.”
Kirby said her father was an overachiever and a goal setter who met most of his goals.
She said she did remember how hard her father worked and how many hours he spent in an upstairs office of their home in a Milwaukee suburb. Kirby said her father would review reels of film for hours, learning other teams’ plays and their players’ tendencies. Kirby also said she remembered her father being frustrated with players when they would skip practice or show up late.
Kirby also shared two memories of Bucks center Lew Alcindor/Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
“You have to remember, I was 5 years old, but the memories that I do have stand way out,” Kirby said. “Dad and Mom had a Christmas party at our house … and the whole team was invited over. Having Lew Alcindor come into one room ... he had to bend his head down like a giraffe. For a 5-year-old little to see somebody do that, I was just mesmerized."
She said she also remembered being nervous when Abdul-Jabbar would go to the free-throw line for the Bucks.
In his career, Abdul-Jabbar sank 72.1% of his free-throw attempts.
The parallels between the 1970-1971 Milwaukee Bucks and the 2020-2021 Milwaukee Bucks also probably added to the memories Kirby experienced.
Both teams acquired their best player through the draft.
The Bucks finished with the worst record, 27-55, in the NBA’s Eastern Division in their first season, placing the team in a coin flip (Commissioner Walter Kennedy flipped a 50-cent piece) with the Phoenix Suns – the expansion Suns had the worst record in the NBA at 16-66 – to determine the first overall pick in the 1969 NBA Draft.
As an Associated Press article explained, UCLA center Lew Alcindor was widely expected to be the first pick. Another Associated Press article added that Milwaukee would have to engage in a bidding war with the entity that would become the American Basketball Association and its New York Nets over Alcindor.
However, Alcindor didn’t want to be the subject of a bidding war and told both teams that he would meet with them once and that they should bring their best offer. The ABA’s first commissioner, center George Mikan, was given a $1 million check to give to Alcindor in the Nets’ meeting but did not deliver it, as Bill Simmons explained in the Book of Basketball, and Alcindor ended up choosing Milwaukee’s offer of $1.4 million.
Milwaukee’s 2021 run to the championship also started in the NBA draft. Both of the team’s minutes leaders were drafted by the team. In 2013, the Bucks drafted Giannis Antetokounmpo, a Greek teenager, with the 15th overall pick in the NBA draft. A year earlier, the team drafted Charleston native Khris Middleton in the second round. Also, key contributor Donte DiVincenzo was drafted by the team in 2018.
It also took time for both teams to win the championship after acquiring talent in the draft.
With Alcindor in the fold, the Bucks went from 27-55 in their first season to 56-26 in their second. Alcindor finished second in scoring (26.8 points per game) and third in rebounding (14.5 rebounds per game).
The team added guard Oscar Robertson – Robertson was unhappy playing for the Cincinnati Royals and may have feuded with his coach, legendary point guard Bob Cousy – prior to the 1970-1971 season and went on to win the 1971 NBA Championship.
The team did not have a winning record until the 2016-2017 when they went 42-40. The Bucks did not make it past the first round of the playoffs until 2018.
The modern Bucks added point guard Jrue Holiday prior to the 2020-2021 season in a four-team trade and forward P.J. Tucker at the 2021 trade deadline. The team also added several veterans on small contracts between their first winning record and winning the 2021 championship.
And both versions of the Bucks had to beat the Suns along the way: the 1970-1971 team had to win the coin flip over the Suns to get Alcindor, and the 2020-2021 Bucks had to defeat the Suns in the NBA finals.