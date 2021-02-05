MINGLE of the Pee Dee Black History series to be virtual this year

FLORENCE, S.C. — MINGLE of the Pee Dee is hosting a virtual Black History Series this year to celebrate Black History Month.

The series begins with a panel discussion titled “The Past, Present and Future of Black Excellence” on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.

The panel will be highlighted by Marilyn Hemingway, CEO and president of the Gullah Geechee Chamber of Commerce.

The session will be hosted by Les Echols, director of community and minority Enterprise with the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Echols is a board member and co-founder of MINGLE of the Pee Dee.

Echols said, “This panel will take a deep dive into what it means to exemplify and exude black excellence in the face of continued overt and covert resistance to racial equity and inclusion.”

Panelists are Kaynerra T. Capers, consultant and former captain with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office; Marilyn Hemingway, CEO and president, Gullah Geechee Chamber of Commerce; and Toyinda Smith, author, consultant, speaker, of Leadership Strategy & Consulting LLC.

Registration is available at mingleblackexellence.eventbrite.com.

The session will also be available on Facebook live @mingleofthepeedee.

For more information, contact MINGLE of the Pee Dee at 843-616-1030 or peedeemingle@gmail.com.