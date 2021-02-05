 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MINGLE of the Pee Dee Black History series to be virtual this year
0 comments

MINGLE of the Pee Dee Black History series to be virtual this year

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. — MINGLE of the Pee Dee is hosting a virtual Black History Series this year to celebrate Black History Month.

The series begins with a panel discussion titled “The Past, Present and Future of Black Excellence” on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.

The panel will be highlighted by Marilyn Hemingway, CEO and president of the Gullah Geechee Chamber of Commerce.

The session will be hosted by Les Echols, director of community and minority Enterprise with the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Echols is a board member and co-founder of MINGLE of the Pee Dee.

Echols said, “This panel will take a deep dive into what it means to exemplify and exude black excellence in the face of continued overt and covert resistance to racial equity and inclusion.”

Panelists are Kaynerra T. Capers, consultant and former captain with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office; Marilyn Hemingway, CEO and president, Gullah Geechee Chamber of Commerce; and Toyinda Smith, author, consultant, speaker, of Leadership Strategy & Consulting LLC.

Registration is available at mingleblackexellence.eventbrite.com.

The session will also be available on Facebook live @mingleofthepeedee.

For more information, contact MINGLE of the Pee Dee at 843-616-1030 or peedeemingle@gmail.com.

MINGLE of the Pee Dee Black History series to be virtual this year

Marilyn Hemingway, CEO and president of the Gullah Geechee Chamber of Commerce, will be a guest for the Black History Month series sponsored by MINGLE of the Pee Dee.

 CONTRIBUTED
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence County Council Vice Chairman Steven DeBerry elected to circuit court bench
Local News

Florence County Council Vice Chairman Steven DeBerry elected to circuit court bench

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The second time seeking a judicial seat was the charm for Florence County Council Vice Chairman H. Steven DeBerry IV. Jerry Vinson Jr., a judge in the 12th Judicial Circuit Family Court which includes Florence and Marion Counties, was elected to a seat on the court of appeals over DeAndrea G. Benjamin in another vote held Wednesday afternoon. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert