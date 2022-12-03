Miracle League of Florence County breaks ground on inclusive playground

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Miracle League of Florence County broke ground Saturday for its new inclusive playground at Greenwood Athletic Park.

"This is a very very special day for us, something we've been working on for a long time. If it wasn't for all you guys, community, everybody else, it wouldn't be possible," Miracle League board member Kevin Elliott said.

Elliott cited fundraisers, grants and the sales at the league's concession stand as being the fuel that drove the playground fundraising.

"Everything we sell has been going toward this playground Because of this we've been able to spend $650,000," Elliott said.

"This has been a long time coming," said board member and coach Megan Johnson.

When the league launched in 2014 it had 20 players and two teams and played on a dirt field.

Nine years later the league has a purpose-built field, a concession stand, covered bleachers, an inclusive playground on the way and plans for a second field.

"We are super super excited as Miracle League continues to grow," Johnson said.

Several parents and league board members spoke to what the league has meant to them and their families.

"Everybody who knows us know how much we love baseball. It's not a secret," said Vickie Elliott, one of the league's original organizers.

"To have a son who wasn't going to have a chance was hard," she said of her son Matthew. "All that changed in 2014. For us it's seeing Matthew be able to play."

"Without Miracle League, my son would not have had an opportunity to be part of a team. He has friends here which are difficult to acquire when you're nonverbal," said Allie Tanner. "Miracle League has dignity and satisfaction for each athlete. Also, it's fun."

Equipment for the new field is expected to arrive in December and construction to start in January and be complete in time for the spring season, Elliott said.

Elliott cautioned that the playground wouldn't fit on its original site but will on its new site at the park.

The new location works out better, Elliott said, as it will put it close to the existing field as well as the second Miracle League field the organization plans on building on the site.