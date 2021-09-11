Miracle League of Florence County celebrates fall season opening day

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Miracle League of Florence County on Saturday had its fall season opening day – the first since COVID-19 shut down play in the spring of 2020 – during which the league recognized two players who had died since last the league played and honored first responders on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9/11.

The league also honored former Florence County Parks and Recreation director Ronnie Pridgen, who has been a huge supporter of the league since play started on a regulation ball field at Savannah Grove.

Since then the league and the county have built a Miracle League field at Greenwood Athletic Park off Pamplico Highway.

In a tear-filled ceremony Pridgen was presented with a quilted wall hanging by Vickie and Kevin Elliott and other board members. The Elliotts’ son, Matthew, plays for one of the Miracle League teams.

Without a single fundraiser in the last year the league raised more than $46,000, will soon break ground on a new handicapped inclusive playground at its current field at Greenwood Athletic Park and Pridgen announced that he and other board members would soon approach Florence County Council about a second Miracle League Field to be built adjacent to the current field.