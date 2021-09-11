Miracle League of Florence County celebrates fall season opening day

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Miracle League of Florence County on Saturday had its fall season opening day – the first since COVID-19 shut down play in the spring of 2020 – during which the league recognized two players who had died since last the league played and honored first responders on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9/11.
The league also honored former Florence County Parks and Recreation director Ronnie Pridgen, who has been a huge supporter of the league since play started on a regulation ball field at Savannah Grove.
Since then the league and the county have built a Miracle League field at Greenwood Athletic Park off Pamplico Highway.
In a tear-filled ceremony Pridgen was presented with a quilted wall hanging by Vickie and Kevin Elliott and other board members. The Elliotts’ son, Matthew, plays for one of the Miracle League teams.
Without a single fundraiser in the last year the league raised more than $46,000, will soon break ground on a new handicapped inclusive playground at its current field at Greenwood Athletic Park and Pridgen announced that he and other board members would soon approach Florence County Council about a second Miracle League Field to be built adjacent to the current field.
The league presented two families with framed jerseys to commemorate the two players who died between seasons.
The league also celebrated first responders from Howe Springs Fire Rescue, Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Medway Ambulance and SLED to mark the anniversary of the attacks and to thank them for the work they do.
The first responders joined the league teams on a parade lap of the field.
Prior to the ceremony two one-inning games were played and following the ceremony others were played so that each team got to play – and each player got to score – on opening day.