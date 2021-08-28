Miracle League of Florence County celebrates Saturday with drive-thru parade

Coach Ronnie hands David Parrott his game jersey Saturday during the Miracle League of Florence County Welcome Back Parade.
Addison Huneycutt (right) rides with her grandparents during the Miracle League of Florence County Welcome Back Parade.
Event coordinator Vickie Elliott passes out tote bags and plastic toys to the players Saturday during the Miracle League of Florence County Welcome Back Parade in Florence.
Layla Clark (right) and Casey Andrews welcome back the players Saturday during the Miracle League of Florence County Welcome Back Parade.
William Humphries is very happy to be back during the Miracle League of Florence County Welcome Back Parade.
Pee Dee Auto Sales provided Chick-fil-A gift cards for all of the Miracle League players.
Wilson High School cheerleaders came out to cheer on the returning Miracle League players.
DAVID YEAZELL
Special to the Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. − A drive-thru parade gave Miracle League of Florence County players a chance Saturday to reconnect with their friends and coaches.
Players were also treated to snacks, toys, and a new game jersey for this season.
The league welcomed back players at its Greenwood Athletic Park field on the Pamplico Highway.
Opening day for the fall season is scheduled for the 11th of September.
League play has been on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The league has played in Florence County since 2014 when it launched with 44 players at Savannah Grove.
League organizers Kevin and Vickie Elliott, along with a host of volunteers and supporters, were successful in raising funds to build a Miracle League specific field. The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new field held was in the fall of 2017.
The league now has 10 teams fielding over 160 players spanning a 10-week season.
