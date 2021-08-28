Miracle League of Florence County celebrates Saturday with drive-thru parade

FLORENCE, S.C. − A drive-thru parade gave Miracle League of Florence County players a chance Saturday to reconnect with their friends and coaches.

Players were also treated to snacks, toys, and a new game jersey for this season.

The league welcomed back players at its Greenwood Athletic Park field on the Pamplico Highway.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Opening day for the fall season is scheduled for the 11th of September.

League play has been on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league has played in Florence County since 2014 when it launched with 44 players at Savannah Grove.

League organizers Kevin and Vickie Elliott, along with a host of volunteers and supporters, were successful in raising funds to build a Miracle League specific field. The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new field held was in the fall of 2017.

The league now has 10 teams fielding over 160 players spanning a 10-week season.