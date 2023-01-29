Miracle League of Florence County fundraiser packs them in

FLORENCE, S.C. — Saturday night's Miracle League of Florence County Eighth Annual Oyster Roast fundraiser was deemed a success long before any tickers were sold or oysters steamed.

Rest assured, though, a trailer full of oysters were steamed and served up on shucking tables to the delight of those gathered, armed with shuckers, hot sauce, paper towels and big appetites.

Board member Vickie Elliott said the league didn't set any goal but to exceed last year's fundraiser and it did that in sponsorships.

Inside the exhibit building at Florence County Fairgrounds tables were set up for eating, and two bars were set up for wine and beer, with a buffet line for those who didn't want oysters. Several ticket booths were set up.

Outside a food truck served up chicken wings and volunteers shuttled freshly steamed oysters from a commercial steamer to diners.

Off in one corner was a silent auction that was just as packed as the rest of the building.

"The silent auction is huge. I don't think we've ever had this much stuff," Elliott said.

"It's pretty crowded. I think it's our biggest crowd yet, we're an hour in and there still a car line to get in," Elliott said.

How many people were inside an hour into the event — 700-800 Elliott said.

"This is our annual fundraiser; this is our biggest fundraiser of the year," Elliott said. The league also sells merchandise throughout its spring and fall seasons. "This year we're raising money for our second field and a bigger concession stand."

The league has one purpose-built field at Greenwood Athletic Park and room to build a second.

Miracle League fields have a rubber surface, room for the whole team and their buddies to take the field and shorter lines between bases and the pitching rubber.

The new concession stand will be big enough to serve two fields while the existing stand will be repurposed into a store for Miracle League merchandise.

Already underway at the field is construction of an inclusive playground which was funded by oyster roasts and other smaller fundraisers throughout the year.

"Once the grading gets done by the (Florence County) public works they said in four to five weeks we should have a playground," Elliott said.