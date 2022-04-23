 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Miracle League opens its spring season

FLORENCE, S.C.

The Miracle League of Florence County on Saturday celebrated opening day for its spring season with a series of one-inning exhibition games, a fundraiser, a moment to remember players who died between seasons and smiles — lots of smiles. The league also accepted a donation from McLeod Regional Medical Center — an AED to have on hand for spectators, players and their buddies. Deborah Whisenhunt, RN, who works in the hospital's chest pain center, made the donation and an offer of training to go with it. Florence County Councilman Tony Moore spoke briefly about the joys of Miracle League Baseball and then threw out the first pitch. The league plays two seasons each year on its field at Greenwood Athletic Park.

