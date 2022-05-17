Miracle League receives $12K donation from golf tournament

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Miracle League of Florence County moved closer to its goal of building an inclusive and accessible playground at its field at Greenwood Athletic Park off Pamplico Highway just south of Florence.

Kirby Anderson with Raldex presented the league with a check for $12,000 Monday night. The money was raised through the Miracle Masters Golf Tournament earlier in the spring.

"We don't get a lot of huge donations so this is going to make a real big deal on our playground as we're still raising funds," said Vickie Elliot, a league member.

"It's go rewarding to be honest," Anderson said. "The fact that you can go out and put on a golf tournament and be able to raise funds like this is hard to do. It's a lot of work, but, it is so rewarding."

Kirby presented the check between innings of one of Monday night's games.

"We appreciate all Kirby does for Miracle League, not just this but he's done a lot of other things for us," Elliott said.

"We'd like to say we're real close, but its still a little far away. But we're getting there," Elliott said of the fundraising goal for the playground.

Elliott said that the donation put them in a position where the right donor could put them over the top.

"After that we have another dream to build another field," Elliott said. "We have 172 athletes playing on this field."

"One good thing is we'll have the second annual Miracle Masters next year," Anderson said.