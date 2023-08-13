FLORENCE, S.C. -- The excitement was palpable Saturday morning as members of the Miracle League of Florence County gathered at Greenwood Athletic Park to cut the ribbon on a new all-accessible playground.

Though not yet open to the public -- there are a few items left to finish -- the players got to be the first to play on the field, which includes a zipline, four slides, a bunch of swings, a see-saw, drums located throughout and a tower to climb.

Miracle League Playground Alex McGovern gives son Knox a ride down one of the slides off the tower at the Miracle League of Florence County's new all accessible playgro…

The fence-enclosed playground features an energy-absorbing surface, several benches scattered throughout and rides engineered for the differently abled players.

The benches, league official and wife of the league president Vickie Elliott said, were purchased and donated to the playground by supporters and each has a plaque affixed to it that denotes the identity of the donor.

"I actually looked up the other day the first picture I took when they came out here and started grading, it's been about six months. It seems like a year and six months," said league President Kevin Elliott. "But it's been about six months. It's finished."

"I think the last guy left here yesterday at 4:30 p.m. That's how close we were to getting it finished here in the end," Kevin Elliott said.

Miracle League Playground Rebekah Mitchell gives Jaleigh Mitchell a hand off one of four slides available at the Miracle League of Florence County's new all accessible …

"What was a six-week project turned into a six-month project," Vickie Elliott said.

"This is something we've been dreaming of for years and years when we first started the league in 2014," Kevin Elliott said.

Miracle League Playground Kevin Elliott Saturday motions to the playground behind him as he tells the crowd gathered that the playground cost about $700,000, money rais…

Years of fundraising enabled the league to move forward with its playground, located adjacent to its dedicated field.

"You're looking about $700,000 out here. Without people in our community through fundraising, none of it could have been possible. Again, thank you," Kevin Elliott said.

Miracle League Playground Brandon and Cross Kirby Saturday play on a roller slide available at the Miracle League of Florence County's new all accessible playground at …

"We wanted this day to be just for the Miracle League," said Vickie Elliott of Saturday's celebration. "If you ate one our great hot dogs, you helped build this."

"Without y'all it could not happen," Florence County Councilman Toney Moore said of the playground and the volunteers and donors who combined to fund and build it.

Miracle League Playground This compilation of photographs taken Saturday shows what is available in the Miracle League of Florence County’s new all accessible playgroun…

The councilman delivered good news to those gathered.

"We're working hard on it," Moore said of funding for a second field to accommodate the growing roster of Miracle Leaguers.

He also announced expansion of the park itself.

Miracle League Playground The excitement was palpable Saturday morning as members of the Miracle League of Florence County gathered at Greenwood Athletic Park to but th…

"Here in the parking lot, we're working on getting bids for three pickleball courts, two tennis courts and a walking trail," Moore said.

Former Florence County Parks and Recreation Director Ronnie Pridgen, who has worked with the Miracle League since its inception in Florence County, spoke of his journey to realize the dream of launching a Miracle League.

"That first game we had, what, 14, 17 players. Now we're at 220," Pridgen said.

For more on the Miracle League of Florence County, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/miracleleaguefloco