Miracle League's trunk or treat creates smiles

FLORENCE, S.C. — More than 60 trunks and many times that number of treaters turned out at Greenwood Athletic Park for the Miracle League of Florence County’s annual Trunk or Treat for the organization’s athletes and family members.

The event coincided with the closing ceremony of the league’s fall season, which gave the trunk people time for final preparation ahead of the arrival of the treat people.

Perfectly parked between a mass of Minions and a Haunt House, the Marlow family, who has volunteered every year the event has happened, put the finishing touches on their trunk, or rather, pickup bed.

To the right of them the Minions had a balloon arch.

Most participants had something, whether it was a cage of lions — or rather dogs with manes on — or Oompa Loompas, or dinosaurs or any number of other things.

Imagination, intention and love of the players and the game seemed to be the theme throughout.

To the left of Marlowe Family, Alex McGovern also put the finishing touches on his Haunt House.

McGovern’s granddaughter, Charlie, is a Miracle League athlete.

“I didn’t have room for the rest of the letters,” he said.

In his case, lack of space didn’t mean lack of effort as the facade towered over the pickup behind it, not to mention the small garden beside it which was enclosed with a small wrought iron fence.

“This is the first time we’ve ever done this and we didn’t know what to expect. But when my granddaughter is involved I’m going all out,” McGovern said. “We just started throwing some stuff together. Got some cardboard that was donated from some different places, a little bit of spray paint and some, some late nights and here it is.”

From West and South Florence high school athletes to church groups to families, there was no shortage of trunks, pickups or SUVs for the athletes to hit.

All the treat stops were more than generous as the athletes wound up with overflowing buckets and bulging bags of sweets long before they completed the circuit.

And the treats pales in comparison to the hugs and encouraging words that the athletes collected as they made their way around.

“We’re excited about it. They need all the help they can get and we’re here to do that,” McGovern said as he tidied up his spot in the lineup.

“Smiles are the reward,” McGovern said.

Smiles being the measure of reward, the whole experience was most rewarding for those receiving the treats and those who volunteered to deliver them.