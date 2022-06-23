Miss Florence, Miss Hartsville win Miss S.C.preliminaries

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The 2022 Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen competition is being held this week in Columbia with contestants from around the state competing for the title and prizes. The finals will be Friday night for Miss South Carolina Teen and Saturday night for Miss South Carolina at the Township Auditorium in Columbia.

Preliminary competition started Tuesday night and two Pee Dee-area contestants in the Miss South Carolina competition have won preliminaries, according the Miss South Carolina website https://miss-sc.org/.

Miss Florence, Berkley Bryant, won the red carpet/social impact preliminary on the first night of preliminary competition and Miss Hartsville, Jill Dudley, won the talent preliminary on Wednesday night. She performed a vocal rendition of “Never Enough.”

Other preliminary winners on Tuesday night included Miss Inman, Maria Julianne Phillips, who won the talent in the Miss South Carolina competition. She gave a vocal performance.

In the Miss South Carolina Teen competition, Miss Greenville County Teen, Abigail Kate Fowler, won talent on Tuesday night. She performed a lyrical dance. Miss Powdersville Teen, Bayley Burns, won the evening gown/onstage question preliminary.

On Wednesday night, Miss Columbia, Jada Samuel, won the red carpet/social impact category of the Miss South Carolina competition.

Miss Grand Strand Teen, Ngaarumbidzwe Magombedze, won talent in the Miss South Carolina Teen competition with a vocal performance. Miss Clemson Teen, Piper Holt, won the evening gown/onstage question preliminary in the Miss South Carolina Teen competition.

