Miss Hartsville crowned Miss South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Socastee's Jill Dudley entered the Miss South Carolina Pageant as Miss Hartsville. She left the Township Auditorium on Saturday as the outright Miss South Carolina.

The Miss South Carolina runner-up was Miss Florence Berkley Bryant of Anderson.

Dudley, 22, a graduate of Socastee High School and Coastal Carolina University, also won the talent preliminary with a vocal rendition of “Never Enough." And, she was also named Miss Congeniality.

Dudley receives $60,000 in scholarships and will compete in the Miss America pageant.

Bryant also won a preliminary event this week. She won the red carpet/social impact preliminary on the first night.

Preliminary competition started Tuesday night and two Pee Dee-area contestants in the Miss South Carolina competition have won preliminaries, according the Miss South Carolina website https://miss-sc.org/.

Other preliminary winners on Tuesday night included Miss Inman, Maria Julianne Phillips, who won the talent in the Miss South Carolina competition. She gave a vocal performance.

Miss Clemson Teen, Piper Holt, was crowned Miss South Carolina Teen 2022.

Piper is a 17-year-old from Fountain Inn, and attends Woodmont High School. She performed a jazz dance to Canned Heat and was also an evening gown preliminary winner. She will compete in Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Pageant.

In the Miss South Carolina Teen competition, Miss Greenville County Teen, Abigail Kate Fowler, won talent on Tuesday night. She performed a lyrical dance. Miss Powdersville Teen, Bayley Burns, won the evening gown/onstage question preliminary.

On Wednesday night, Miss Columbia, Jada Samuel, won the red carpet/social impact category of the Miss South Carolina competition.

Miss Grand Strand Teen, Ngaarumbidzwe Magombedze, won talent in the Miss South Carolina Teen competition with a vocal performance.

