Missy Stephens rides off to retirement on her motorcycle

“Watching the first-time buyer when they get the key to their first home is an amazing feeling,” Stephens said.

“For the past four years, I have had the good fortune and been blessed to have her work at my local branch of Finance of America Mortgage,” O’Connor said. “To say she is a dedicated and loyal employee and friend is an understatement. She is that and so much more. I am honored to have had the privilege of working with Missy these past four years and incredibly fortunate to have her as a dear friend.”

Stephens said she will miss all the people she works with and her customers but she is looking forward to retirement.

“My husband and I have only been married a year,” she said. “He retired and wants to travel.”

She said many of the people she helps come back to refinance or to purchase another home.

“A lot become friends, like family,” she said.

Stephens said she will miss interacting with all the people she comes in contact with but especially her work family.

“I see these people every day and text them at night,” she said. “We text each other photos of our cats on the weekends.”