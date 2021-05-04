Mitchell retiring from FMU post, will be replaced by grad Sweeney

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University is saying farewell to a long-time vice president and is welcoming his replacement to the campus community.

Tucker Mitchell, FMU’s Vice President for University Communications, is retiring in July and will move to his native North Carolina. He’s been at FMU since 2013.

Mitchell began discussing his plans with FMU President Dr. Fred Carter in January. Carter began developing a succession plan soon after. Vice presidents at FMU serve at the president’s discretion.

Mitchell’s replacement in the post will be John Sweeney, a 2009 graduate of the University who worked with Mitchell at the Florence Morning News during Mitchell’s tenure as editor there. Mitchell supervised editorial operations for the Morning News and four other weekly newspapers operated by the same company in the Pee Dee.

Sweeney is currently the Director of Business Development at the Northeastern Strategic Economic Alliance, which coordinates economic development in a nine-county area in and around the Pee Dee. Prior to that, Sweeney was a member of Congressman Tom Rice’s staff in Florence.

Sweeney will join FMU’s communications team in mid-May and will work alongside Mitchell for six weeks as part of the transition.