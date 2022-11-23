Mobile eye company brings glasses to you

FLORENCE, S.C. — Chris Enzor says he became frustrated when he worked in the optical industry.

So he decided to start his own business — Clear Optical LLC — and deliver eyeglasses directly to the customer at half the usual price.

Enzor has a decade of experience in the optical industry and has a knack for pairing the right glasses to the right people.

He said he became frustrated with the corporate optical industry because it often worked in the best interest of the company rather than the customers. He said he would often see half of his customers leave without the glasses they needed.

He said he knew from the backend there was another way. Enzor said he had everything he needed but was missing something — a business partner to bring the vision to life.

Anna Zlotnicki was the missing link.

Zlotnicki has several years of experience in the optical industry. When her plan to go overseas to the University of Kent to pursue a master’s degree in art history fell through, Zlotnicki communicated her disappointment to Enzor, and he saw it as an opportunity to make his vision a reality.

Zlotnicki said although she doesn’t have as much experience as Enzor, she was always familiar with the human eye. Her background in marketing and photography also fit in.

“She has everything I lack,” Enzor said. Enzor and Zlotnicki, both Florence natives, complement each other.

Clear Optical is able to offer low costs on glasses because of not having a physical building.

“By not having a brick and mortar, we bring our costs way down,” Zlotnicki said. “That’s how we are able to bring those low prices to the community. We meet them wherever they are.”

Clear Optics offers single-vision glasses for distance and reading only, line bifocals, line trifocals, progressive lenses, kid’s glasses, safety glasses, and shades. Prescription can be offered on any of the lenses. The common package is single-vision glasses with anti-reflective coating for $99. Single-vision glasses start at $69 and go up. The frames have a warranty for a year and there is no additional cost for the warranty.

Clear Optics doesn’t do same-day delivery, but they can rush an order to make sure customers have the glasses they need for the next day.

Clear optics does not take insurance. Whatever your eyeglass insurance benefits are, Clear Optics matches the prices. Not hassling with insurance is another factor that keeps the prices low.

Discounts are offered to first responders, active-duty military people, and veterans.