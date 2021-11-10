Molly Spearman assumes presidency of chief school officers association

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman will take over leadership of the nation's state school officers association.

The Council of Chief State School Officers announced that Spearman will assume the presidency of its board.

The council is a nonpartisan, nationwide, nonprofit organization of public officials who head departments of elementary and secondary education in the states, the District of Columbia, the Department of Defense Education Activity, Bureau of Indian Education, and five U.S. territories.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge for state educators, chiefs have an opportunity to address and focus more intentionally on building the citizens of the nation’s future, Spearman said in prepared remarks to the Annual Policy Forum attendees.

“The future of our nation lies in the hands of the 56 million students who we serve in classrooms every day," Spearman said in a media advisory. "We have a tremendous opportunity to develop citizens of our states and nation who listen to each other, who value diverse perspectives and who strive to make the world a better place through finding common ground and showing respect and compassion.”

“The chiefs elected today, and those continuing their service on the Board of Directors, are vital partners in CCSSO’s ongoing supports to states as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and modernize the education system,” council CEO Carissa Moffat Miller said. “I look forward to working with Superintendent Spearman and the rest of the board as we strive toward our mission of ensuring that every student graduates from high school ready for college, careers and life.”

