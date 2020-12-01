Molly Spearman says she would support Florence County-wide consolidation

FLORENCE, S.C. — South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said she would support the eventual consolidation of all five Florence County school districts into one district serving the county.
Spearman delivered the keynote address at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce annual membership luncheon Tuesday afternoon in one of the Florence Center ballrooms.
After her 20-minute speech, Spearman was asked if she supports the consolidation of all five districts into one.
Florence County is divided into five school districts. Florence One serves the city of Florence and most of its suburbs, Florence Two serves the Pamplico area, Florence Three serves Lake City and its suburbs and the community of Olanta, Florence Four serves the Timmonsville area and Florence Five serves the Johnsonville area.
"It is a local decision," Spearman said. "You need to look at the future and can you sustain it [the division of the county into five districts]. And, in looking at that − this is my personal feeling − I would say yes, you should consider consolidating all five for the future of Florence County."
Spearman added that her comments were not meant to disparage the personnel of the existing districts − she said there were some fine people working in each district − but added that there was no need for the five districts to compete with each other for teachers and other personnel.
"Y'all [those attending the luncheon] are about progress. What's the best economic situation to build for Florence County?" Spearman continued. "Come on, chamber of commerce, let's make those tough decisions."
Spearman was also asked about the future of Florence District Four.
She said the district lies at the crossroads of a big decision. Spearman asked if people wanted the status quo or what's best for the children in the district.
"I would say this not just for Timmonsville but for a lot of districts across the state: The smaller you are, the harder it is to make it," Spearman said. "It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out why. You've got to have a certain amount of administration to operate ... the fewer kids you get, the less money you get, the less money you have, the more of a percentage you have to use to run the district."
She said she felt that's why shared services and consolidation are really good financial deals.
"Specifically for Timmonsville, I have to make a decision soon," Spearman said. "I think it is inevitable that the district will be consolidated."
Spearman said the teachers and administrators of the district have worked very hard and the district has made tremendous progress.
She said that only one or two teachers had left the district prior to the start of the 2020-2021 academic year compared to the turnover of half of the teachers prior to the state taking over.
Spearman said the district was not following the correct standards, wasn't using the correct textbooks and only had one class in business.
"All that has improved," Spearman said. "I believe that there are opportunities that those students − particularly at the high school − are missing out on because they attend such a small school."
The district has approximately 700 children total.
She said change for the high school was inevitable and that the only question was when would be the best time for it happen.
"I'm talking with lots of folks and trying to make not what is the best decision for the adults over there or anywhere but what is the best decision for the students," Spearman said. "That's not always popular, because the adults are the ones who talk and vote. But I don't really worry about that. I'm worried about what would be the best opportunities for those students."
During her speech, Spearman discussed the effects of the state-mandated school closures on the state's students.
She said when the 2020-2021 school year started, the state conducted assessments to see where the students were in learning. The state is just now receiving and evaluating that data.
Spearman said one surprising thing the state department has seen is that some of the state's students have been able to maintain their reading level by continuing to read on their own and with parents. She did, however, add that there was some reading level losses at the fourth- and fifth-grade levels.
"But the real losses have come in mathematics," Spearman said. "I think that's because it's more scaffolded. You have to learn one thing to learn the next thing and on and on."
She said the assessments conducted of fourth- and fifth-graders showed that some students have lost as much as three years of mathematical progress.
"That's alarming," Spearman said. "That's why kids need to be getting back in school, if we can do that."
Spearman added that principals and teachers have told her that they can correct the issue, but they need to be able to work with the children and have specialized coaches to work with them.
