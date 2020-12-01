Molly Spearman says she would support Florence County-wide consolidation

Spearman said the district was not following the correct standards, wasn't using the correct textbooks and only had one class in business.

"All that has improved," Spearman said. "I believe that there are opportunities that those students − particularly at the high school − are missing out on because they attend such a small school."

The district has approximately 700 children total.

She said change for the high school was inevitable and that the only question was when would be the best time for it happen.

"I'm talking with lots of folks and trying to make not what is the best decision for the adults over there or anywhere but what is the best decision for the students," Spearman said. "That's not always popular, because the adults are the ones who talk and vote. But I don't really worry about that. I'm worried about what would be the best opportunities for those students."

During her speech, Spearman discussed the effects of the state-mandated school closures on the state's students.

She said when the 2020-2021 school year started, the state conducted assessments to see where the students were in learning. The state is just now receiving and evaluating that data.