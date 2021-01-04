 Skip to main content
Molly Spearman tests positive for COVID-19
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Another South Carolina public official has tested positive for COVID-19. 

Molly Spearman, South Carolina's superintendent of education, announced that she received a positive result Sunday for a test she took on Dec. 31. 

Spearman said on Twitter that she was quarantining pursuant to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control after her husband and son tested positive last week. 

"Our family is in good spirits and is fortunate to have only mild symptoms," Spearman said on the social network. "While isolating, I plan to continue to work from home and meet virtually as so many others in the education community have done this school year." 

Spearman added that she and her family would continue to follow the recommendations of the CDC and DHEC. 

She joins Gov. Henry McMaster, First Lady Peggy McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette as statewide elected officials who have tested positive for the virus. 

Attorney General Alan Wilson quarantined in November following a close contact with someone who later tested positive. 

