FLORENCE, S.C. -- A ceremony in remembrance of the 9/11 attacks -- the 22nd anniversary -- will take place Monday at the Veterans Park.

Monday's ceremony will start at 8:30 a.m. and include a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. -- the time when an airline hit the first of the World Trade Center's twin towers.

"Unlike the huge events on the 10th and 20th anniversaries of 9/11, this will be low key, informal, and short, but it is important that we remember the people and and the families of those who died in the attacks of 9/11, those who succumbed to illnesses later, and the members of our Armed Forces who participate in the Global War on Terror," according to a post on the Florence Veterans Park Facebook page.

"COL (R) Gerry Braun has graciously agreed to make a few remarks. Gerry in a Vietnam veteran who lived and worked in the DC area for several years. He has indirect, but same day connections to people in the pentagon that fateful day," said Col. (R) Barry Wingard in a release on the event.

There will also be a wreath laying, volley fire from the Veterans Honor Guard and Taps.

The Florence Veterans Park is located at 601 Woody Jones Boulevard, adjacent to the Florence Center's lower parking lot.