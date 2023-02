FLORENCE, S.C. — A two-car crash on South Irby Street Monday afternoon sent one person to a Florence-area hospital broke off an utility pole at its base.

Florence firefighters, police officers and medics with Florence County EMS responded to the crash and closed off two lanes of south-bound traffic in front of the Hallmark Square shopping center.

Florence Police are investigating the crash, which left one car nose-first into the utility pole and the second in the grass beside Pizza Hut.