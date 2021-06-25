Monday is move-in day for McLeod's new Emergency Department

FLORENCE, S.C. – It's moving day for McLeod Regional Medical Center's Emergency Department – or at least it will be come Monday morning.

At 5 a.m. Monday the department – lock, stock, barrel and patients — will move from where it has been since 1979 into its new facility about two blocks down on the first floor of McLeod Pavilion East between the tower and McLeod Medical Park East.

A hospital official said anybody who would arrive at the emergency department "around 5 a.m." should head to the new area.

For a brief time after the transition the hospital will have a contingency plan in place for emergencies that arrive at the old location.

Entrance to the new emergency department will be marked by a sign nearly identical to the sign at the previous emergency department – only about two blocks east on Cheves Street.

The sign, in place now for several weeks, has had the words on it covered with tape and paper that will be removed at about the same time as the move.