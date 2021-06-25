Monday is move-in day for McLeod's new Emergency Department

FLORENCE, S.C. – It's moving day for McLeod Regional Medical Center's Emergency Department – or at least it will be come Monday morning.
At 5 a.m. Monday the department – lock, stock, barrel and patients — will move from where it has been since 1979 into its new facility about two blocks down on the first floor of McLeod Pavilion East between the tower and McLeod Medical Park East.
A hospital official said anybody who would arrive at the emergency department "around 5 a.m." should head to the new area.
For a brief time after the transition the hospital will have a contingency plan in place for emergencies that arrive at the old location.
Entrance to the new emergency department will be marked by a sign nearly identical to the sign at the previous emergency department – only about two blocks east on Cheves Street.
The sign, in place now for several weeks, has had the words on it covered with tape and paper that will be removed at about the same time as the move.
"The new McLeod Regional Medical Center Emergency Department, designed to serve nearly 110,000 patients a year, will dramatically improve the timeliness of care available to emergency and trauma patients, provide for an increase in capacity, allow for improvements in the flow of patient care and efficiency, and support easier access for patients and families," according to a media advisory by the hospital.
The 44,316-square-foot McLeod Emergency Department includes 81 patient rooms, trauma rooms, triage rooms for immediate patient evaluation, a covered drop-off area for patients at the front entrance, pharmacy, lab and radiology located in the department for quick access, a private consultation room for providers to meet with family members, a new helipad adjacent to the ambulance entrance, and five ambulance bays at a dedicated entrance. For family members and visitors the spacious waiting area also offers a warm and intimate environment.
It also means that people who have grown accustomed to accessing emergency services on the west side of the campus at Ravenell Street will have to learn a different location – one with improved access to parking.
The current facility has in the "mid-50s rooms" and was designed to serve 50,000 patients a year. Last year the hospital saw 80,000 patients in the emergency room, said Dr. Thomas Lewis during a 2019 ceremony to mark the topping out of the construction.
Here is how to access the new emergency department:
McLeod Regional Medical Center Emergency Department, 851 E. Cheves St., turn at the new Emergency and Trauma Center sign on Cheves Street where it intersects with Griffin Street.
Patient and Family Member Entrance: Enter at the Emergency and Trauma Sign on Cheves Street between Sign 3 (McLeod Pavilion Tower) and Sign 5 (McLeod Medical Park East). Patient Drop-Off is under the covered awning and parking is available in the adjacent lot and the East Parking Deck.
Emergency and Transport Vehicles: Enter the McLeod Regional Medical Center campus at Sign 5 (intersection of Cheves and William H. Johnson Streets), continue to Sign 6, turn left onto Day Street, left at the stop sign (at the North Parking Deck), and enter the Ambulance Bay at the rear of McLeod Pavilion East.