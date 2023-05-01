FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence home was all but destroyed, and a car was destroyed, in a Monday morning Florence fire.

Florence firefighters responded to the 1200 block of Lynch Street at about 10:16 a.m. and arrived to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the residence.

One crew of firefighters searched the house for occupants while a second launched an interior attack.

The fire appeared to have started in the font room of the home and spread to the porch and vehicle.

Florence Fire Department responded three engine companies, a ladder company and command staff and were assisted at the scene by Florence Police and medics with Florence County EMS.