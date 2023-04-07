FLORENCE, S.C. — What happens when you mix high horsepower, nose wheelies, 170 truck loads of dirt — fun and noise.

That's what's up at the Florence Center this weekend when the Monster Jam fires up in the main arena.

"It's going to be loud, action packed. This sport is louder than life for everybody. We're going to have 12,000 pound trucks jumping in the air, doing all sorts of tricks for everybody," said Juan Cruz, tour manager for Monster Jam.

"Outside these Monster Jam trucks look great, we have bodies from Megladon to Grave Digger. Inside these are powerful machines designed to do high jumps and tricks," Cruz said.

The arena at the center is full of dirt, borrowed from the Florence Center grounds near the Florence Veterans Park. Upon this dirt the trucks will perform nose wheelies, moon walks, sky wheelies and other moves.

"The drivers, a lot of them like to come see the track, feel how it is, see how the tires are going to react, see how the pod is formed," Cruz said of the mound of dirt in the middle that will be central to many of the truck stunts.

The event features four competitions for the drivers.

"The first one is racing, we're doing head to head on either side of the track and then we have our two wheel skills competition then doughnuts and we finish up with freestyle," Cruz said.

The drivers in Florence will accumulate points that will lead up to the series' World Finals XXII in Nashville July 1.

Cruz said tickets are still available through the Florence Center ticket office or through the Monster Jam website.