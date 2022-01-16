FLORENCE, S.C. – A flame-throwing mechanical monster called Megasaurus and several monster trucks – including the original monster truck, Bigfoot – entertained hundreds of fans as the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live show played three shows over the weekend at the Florence Center. The show featured an added attraction – a meet and greet – beforehand and the opportunity for fans to get onto the show floor and then up close and personal with their favorite truck. Upcoming events at the facility include the annual Kids Jamboree Jan. 29-30 and the Double Creek Pro Rodeo for Special Kids Feb. 3 followed by the Florence Stampede and Pro Rodeo 2022 on Feb. 4-5.
Monster trucks thrill at Florence Center
- STAFF REPORTS
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. – A man was tackled and arrested on the floor during the Wilson-Hartsville basketball game. Lt. Mark Blair of the Hartsville Police Department reported that he received information from another officer that Jeremiah Josey, 19, of Hartsville, who was wanted on a probation violation was at the game.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Masks are once again mandatory in the city of Florence.
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – Teachers at Timmonsville High School and Johnson Middle School were told in a faculty meeting Tuesday afternoon that both schools would close June 30.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence police are asking for the public's assistance to identify people and the owner of a car in connection with the writing of a fraudulent check.
WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Sunday remains four forecast days away, but as things stand Wednesday morning it looks like the Pee Dee could get a blast of wintry mix and ice in the morning.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- As the state braces for a winter storm that could dump significant amounts of snow as far south as northeast Georgia the Pee Dee faces the possibility of a couple of hours of freezing rain.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence City Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore now has something in common with famed author Mark Twain.
Florence One Schools board allows Richard O'Malley to become Florence Four designated superintendent
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence One Schools Superintendent Richard O’Malley will have a new job for the first half of the year.
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a man reported missing since Jan. 6.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Pee Dee has been placed under a winter storm watch, the governor has declared a state of emergency and the weather forecast pretty much calls for 100% chance of cold, wet misery -- but what flavor that comes in depends a great deal on location.