Monster trucks thrill at Florence Center

FLORENCE, S.C. – A flame-throwing mechanical monster called Megasaurus and several monster trucks – including the original monster truck, Bigfoot – entertained hundreds of fans as the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live show played three shows over the weekend at the Florence Center. The show featured an added attraction – a meet and greet – beforehand and the opportunity for fans to get onto the show floor and then up close and personal with their favorite truck. Upcoming events at the facility include the annual Kids Jamboree Jan. 29-30 and the Double Creek Pro Rodeo for Special Kids Feb. 3 followed by the Florence Stampede and Pro Rodeo 2022 on Feb. 4-5.