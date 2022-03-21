Monument Dedication

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A monument was dedicated to the late Alice and Henry Johnson Friday at the Union Cemetery.

Henry Johnson was born in Florence, South Carolina, on March 18,1901. Johnson has been recognized as one of the 20th century’s leading African American artists. The majority of his work is held at the Smithsonian African American Art Museum and at various HBCUs in the eastern part of the United States.

Alice Johnson was a well-known employee of the YMCA and Henry was a laborer for the Atlantic Coast Line railroad company.

“This marker is a significant recognition of Johnson's parents,” said Stephen W. Motte, Florence County Museum Curator. “Their graves at Union Cemetery have been completely unmarked -- the locations known only to a few family and friends. It’s a common story for many of the graves here,” Motte added, “This cemetery is an under-recognized historical site.”

The event was attended by members of the Johnson family and people from the community.

The Florence County Museum Board would like to extend a special thank you to the Johnson family, Florence County Museum Foundation, Brown Memorials, Eastern Carolina Community Foundation, and Blackwell-Ervin Family Fund for their generosity in making this project come to fruition.