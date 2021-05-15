Moore Farms plant sale draws vendors and a crowd

LAKE CITY, S.C. — From pottery to mulch and plants to concrete leaves the May Day Plant Sale and Garden Open Saturday at Moore Farms Botanical Garden had a bit of something for everybody.

"Plant sale, or obviously, any kind of sale whatever the vendors have. Obviously very limited garden open and free COVID vaccines in the fire tower visitor center," said Haley Huges with Moore Farms.

The vendors lined the path around the ellipse at the fire tower to offer plants along with some arts and crafts while the farm itself offered plants and laser cut metal sculptures.

Several food trucks lined the ellipse while the Lake City Pharmacy offered free Moderna COVID vaccines in the visitor center on a walk-up basis.

Pharmacist Austin Newell said about 10 people had received their vaccines by about 10:30 a.m. and that was before a family of four lined up for theirs.

"It's been a really good day so far. The vendors are having a really good day too," Hughes said.

They were lined up at the gate when the garden opened, she said.