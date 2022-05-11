 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Moore Farms Wine Stroll Saturday from 2-6 p.m.

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Moore Farms Botanical Garden’s annual Wine Stroll is an experience like no other.

The 65 cultivated acre property will be on display as they showcase 20 wineries from across the globe. The various wineries are cleverly weaved throughout their award-winning landscapes as they pair their horticultural techniques with an array of exquisite wines.

Moore Farms will also feature live music by Lyn Avenue, a Country/Americana songwriting duo from Savannah, Georgia.

Food trucks and other eateries will be onsite during this event.

As part of the philanthropic mission of Moore Farms, all ticket proceeds from their Wine Stroll will be donated to the Lake City Junior Sorosis Club to be distributed across several other local nonprofit organizations.

Ticket options include:

• General Tickets: $30

• Day-Of Tickets: $35

• Designated Driver: $10 (No alcohol can be consumed with this ticket)

• Designated Driver VIP: $20 (No alcohol can be consumed with this ticket)

A sober ride shuttle service will be available to and from Moore Farms and downtown Lake City. The sober ride will pick-up and drop-off at The Inn at the Crossroads - 128 W. Main St., Lake City, SC 29560.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.moorefarmsbg.org.

Moore Farms Botanical Garden is located at 100 New Zion Rd., Lake City.

