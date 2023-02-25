FLORENCE, S.C. — Giving is living, community advocate Pat Gibson-Hye Moore said. Despite battling cancer, Moore continues her work to make Florence a better place.

“Right now, my health is not good,” Moore said. “I guess you know I have cancer. I have to keep going because doing for others is what makes me happy and keeps me going. If I just sat at home and didn’t try to do anything, I’d be very unhappy, and I think I wouldn’t live that long –really.”

On Feb. 6, Moore learned she is one of the recipients of the 2023 Marion Medallion. The award will be presented at an 11 a.m. Monday ceremony at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center in downtown Florence.

The Marion Medallion is given annually to recognize Pee Dee residents who have made sustained and significant contributions to improve the region and lives of its residents. The award is presented by Francis Marion University and The Morning News.

Moore is partnering with House of Hope of the Pee Dee Executive Director Bryan Braddock to raise $1 million to build a community resource building for the homeless. The building will be used as a day center, warming/cooling station, church and emergency overflow shelter.

It will include his/her restrooms and showers, a laundry area, free Wi-Fi, charging stations, lockers, a small kitchen and storage.

Moore has been a champion for Florence for as long as he has known her, Braddock said, adding that she’s also been an advocate to help the homeless. “We are trying to build a community resource building,” Braddock said. “It’s such a need in our area.”

The building will give homeless people a place to go during the day, he said. “It will be a place where they can go to feel comfortable and not feel like they are a distraction to someone else in the community,” Braddock said.

Moore, Braddock said, believes this building will improve the lives of the homeless in the Florence area.

“I’ve been working with Pat. It’s been on her heart,” Braddock said.

Moore has also helped individuals and families get back on their feet. She has found temporary housing for people who have lost jobs or had other life-changing experiences and founded Hearts for the Homeless, which provides tools to help homeless people get back on their feet.

Hearts for the Homeless included a Valentine’s Day catered meal for people in area homeless shelters, she said. COVID-19 interrupted the meals. Moore hopes the event will be able to make a comeback.

Circumstances, she said, can make anyone homeless.

Moore recalled when her Florence home was destroyed in a 2006 fire. She didn’t have any place to go. She stayed in a hotel for two weeks before finding a mobile home to rent.

“People don’t realize but if you’re sleeping on someone’s sofa or on their floor, you are homeless,” she said. “We have to show the homeless that they are loved also.”

Moore’s commitment to improving the community extends beyond helping the homeless.

She organized the East Florence Community Organization more than 25 years ago. She is co-founder of Alliance for Youth. She is a co-founder of the South Carolina Pecan Music and Food Festival and co-chairman of the Florence Christmas Parade.

Moore also served on the Florence County School District 1 Board of Trustees for 11 years and represented District 2 on the Florence City Council for six years. She also was a member of the Housing Authority of Florence Board of Commissioners for six years.

Florence County Democratic Party Chairman Isaac Wilson said Moore has been instrumental in improving the quality of life for people in the Florence area for more than 30 years.

Helping the homeless, Wilson said, is just part of her commitment to make Florence better.

The East Florence Community Organization gave a voice to the residents of north and east Florence, said Wilson. The organization and Moore also worked to have the city build a community center in Levy Park and create youth sports programs.

Moore, Wilson said, was instrumental in bringing youth activities to Levy Park. Those activities included literacy programs, sports programs, after-school programs and food programs.

“When most of our kids weren’t getting the food they needed, she was there,” Wilson said. She also started a non-profit organization – Alliance for Youth – to help young people and an Amateur Athletic Union basketball team to develop youth and keep them off the streets, he said.

“She has been a beacon of hope and a beacon of light for all youth. They know they can come to her and get the extra help they need,” Wilson said. “She also provided programs to keep youth off the streets so they can stay safe.”

Moore is planning a youth-led anti-gun-violence rally in Florence later this year.

There have been many “Stop The Violence” rallies in Florence, led by adults. Children and teenagers aren’t attending those rallies, she said. An anti-violence rally led by teenagers will attract and resonate with other teens.

The city of Florence operates six community centers – Barnes Street Activity Center, Dr. Iola Jones Park Community Center, Levy Park Adult and Youth Centers, Maple Park Community Center and Northwest Community Center.

A shortage of workers, Moore said, has reduced the hours of operation at some of the youth centers.

Moore was born in Florence but raised in New York City. She returned to Florence during summer breaks and holidays to visit her grandmother. Her grandmother was killed in a home invasion when Moore was an adult and she began traveling back-and-forth to Florence from New York City to settle her estate.

“I really didn’t intend to stay, but I started getting involved. I was going to leave, and some people said “Oh, you’ve got everybody involved and you are just going to walk away from us.” So, I decided to stay.”

Her decision was good for her and the residents of Florence.

Moore urges everyone to get involved and improve their communities. People can help by volunteering at a variety of organizations, seeing a need and filling it or simply giving a smile and kind words to someone walking down the street.“We need to show more love to people. If you see someone that needs help, help. If you can make one person smile a day, you’ve done your job for that day.”