Moore Middle School, Lucy T. Davis celebrate new greenhouse

FLORENCE, S.C. — Unsuccessfully dodging raindrops students and educators gathered at Moore Middle School Wednesday morning to cut the ribbon to open the school's new greenhouse.

The rain wasn't supposed to arrive before 11 a.m., Jeff Murray, the farm-to-schools coordinator for the district, said as the rain fell.

"We had a dream of expanding the garden initiative at Moore middle school. Through a grant from the South Carolina Association for Community and Economic Development and the USDA they were able to make that dream a reality," said Joanna Mccumber, STEM coach for Moore. "We were able to purchase and install a hoop-style greenhouse and we decided to name this initiative the Garden of Dreams."

Mccumber and Moore formed a partnership with neighboring Lucy T. Davis Elementary School so students from both could get hands-on learning on food and nutrition.

"Years ago Dr. (Superintendent Richard) O'Malley and I sat down at a picnic table and I told him I had a vision and a dream to bring nutrition education and sustainable education to all students in Florence One," Murphy said. "This is another example of how the farm to school movement is growing in the school district. I'm extremely proud that after working on this project for at least a year, this is definitely a learning project and a lot of partners went in to making this a reality."

"For us, it's just a great partnership," said Moore Principal April Leroy. "The whole farm-to-school partnership Jeff Murry spoke about has been wonderful for our district."

"My hope and desire is we can see more of these greenhouses pop up throughout the district," Murry said.