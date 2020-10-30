 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Moore Middle School teacher named outstanding art educator
0 comments
top story

Moore Middle School teacher named outstanding art educator

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Moore Middle School teacher named outstanding art educator

Award recipient Sharri Duncan (second from left) is flanked by Erick Figueras, Florence One Schools' director of arts and innovative programs; April Leroy, the principal at John W. Moore Middle School' and Kelly Jokisch (right), a board member with the Florence Regional Arts Alliance.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Regional Arts Alliance recently awarded Sharri Duncan the 2020 Greg Fry Arts Educator Award.

The Greg Fry Arts Educator Award is presented annually to an outstanding arts educator who either resides or works in Florence County.

Duncan, who teaches art at John W. Moore Middle School, was nominated for the award by Harriet McMillan, a visual art teacher at Wilson High School.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Award recipients receive a specially commissioned artwork. The artwork to Duncan was provided by Kimberly Washburn, a fiber and textile artist who serves as the curator of education at the Florence County Museum.

This year Duncan is the author of the “Inform! Inspire! Innovate! Through the Arts” grant funded by the South Carolina Department of Education supporting the fine arts courses of visual arts, music, theater and dance in the amount of $18,000 at John W. Moore.

Recently, Duncan recorded a master lesson for South Carolina ETV. The lesson was prepared through a partnership between Arts in the Basic Curriculum (ABC) and South Carolina ETV’s LearningWhy lesson plan database. Organizers of the project tout the importance of the lesson database with the necessity of remote learning due to COVID 19 and the disparity of learning for students without internet access.

“It is such an honor to be recognized by this outstanding (The Florence Regional Arts Alliance) organization,” said Duncan, who is a national board-certified teacher and who also was named the 2018-19 Florence One Schools Teacher of the Year.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Christmas in Marion: D.J. Rowell stars in holiday movie

MARION, S.C. — A former Marion basketball star is the male lead in Christmas movie set to debut on Sunday. 

D.J. Rowell plays Wesley who invites Elle, a career-focused investment banker who loses her parents in a car accident, to spend Christmas with his family in South Carolina in Christmas in Carolina. 

+4
Florence to remove Black Lives Matter mural
Local News

Florence to remove Black Lives Matter mural

FLORENCE, S.C. — Suzanne La Rochelle said she cried Wednesday when she learned of plan to removal the Black Lives Matter mural in front of the Pearl Moore Basketball Center. Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela confirmed Thursday afternoon that the city would would be removing the mural. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert