Moore Middle School teacher named outstanding art educator

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Regional Arts Alliance recently awarded Sharri Duncan the 2020 Greg Fry Arts Educator Award.
The Greg Fry Arts Educator Award is presented annually to an outstanding arts educator who either resides or works in Florence County.
Duncan, who teaches art at John W. Moore Middle School, was nominated for the award by Harriet McMillan, a visual art teacher at Wilson High School.
Support Local Journalism
Award recipients receive a specially commissioned artwork. The artwork to Duncan was provided by Kimberly Washburn, a fiber and textile artist who serves as the curator of education at the Florence County Museum.
This year Duncan is the author of the “Inform! Inspire! Innovate! Through the Arts” grant funded by the South Carolina Department of Education supporting the fine arts courses of visual arts, music, theater and dance in the amount of $18,000 at John W. Moore.
Recently, Duncan recorded a master lesson for South Carolina ETV. The lesson was prepared through a partnership between Arts in the Basic Curriculum (ABC) and South Carolina ETV’s LearningWhy lesson plan database. Organizers of the project tout the importance of the lesson database with the necessity of remote learning due to COVID 19 and the disparity of learning for students without internet access.
“It is such an honor to be recognized by this outstanding (The Florence Regional Arts Alliance) organization,” said Duncan, who is a national board-certified teacher and who also was named the 2018-19 Florence One Schools Teacher of the Year.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.