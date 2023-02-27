FLORENCE, S.C. — Three Pee Dee Residents — Pat Gibson-Hye Moore, Jim Brown and Tim Norwood — Monday were awarded Marion Medallions by the Morning News and Francis Marion University for the positive impacts they have had on Florence and the surrounding area.

Moore remains committed to serving Florence’s youth and homeless population despite battling cancer. Brown and Norwood are businessmen and philanthropists who played a large role in revitalizing downtown Florence.

The Marion Medallion has been given annually since 2012 to those who work to make the region better for its residents. Francis Marion University President Dr. Fred Carter and Morning News President Matt Tranquill presented the medallions in the lobby of the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center in downtown Florence.

“Every year we’ve reached out, and we’ve selected recipients who we felt would demonstrate the quality of commitment and service to this community that Francis Marion demonstrated a couple of centuries ago, and we think the Marion Medallion is the perfect mechanism to make those recognitions and bestow that honor,” Carter said.

Pat Gibson-Hye Moore: Caring for people out of love

“After meeting Pat, I cannot stop thinking of what the world would be like if there were more people like her,” Tranquill said.

Tranquill presented Moore’s award and said she is always smiling and looking for ways to make others smile, too.

Moore helps people and families find temporary housing and helps to get them back on their feet, which is what she said she hopes others would do for her if she was in a similar situation, she said.

In 2006, her house caught fire and burned to the ground. After losing everything, she managed to rent a mobile home. The home was empty, but people in the community donated her so much furniture to her that she ended up giving some away.

“I love all people. It doesn’t matter who you are, where you came from or what you’ve done, because we’ve all done things we are not proud of,” Moore said after she received the award. “So, let’s make ourselves proud as well as others and do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

Moore has partnered with the House of Hope of the Pee Dee to build a community resource center for Florence’s homeless population. She and House of Hope of the Pee Dee Executive Director Bryan Braddock say they hope to raise $1 million to build the facility, which will be used as a day center, warming and cooling station, church and emergency overflow shelter.

Later this year, Moore will also help organize a youth-led anti-gun-violence rally in Florence.

Moore is the founder of Hearts for the Homeless, a co-founder of Alliance for Youth, the South Carolina Pecan Music and Food Festival and is co-chairman of the Florence Christmas Parade. More than 25 years ago, she organized the East Florence Community Organization.

“What an appropriate recognition of all of your contributions to the community, and what an appropriate recognition of the voice you provided for so many people in this community who can’t speak for themselves,” Carter said of Moore.

In addition to being a part of a number of community organizations, Moore served on the Florence County School District 1 Board of Trustees for 11 years and on the Florence City Council for six years where she represented District 2.

People should not do good things to get medals, she said, but should do them because they are from the heart. Still, she said, she is grateful for the award.

“It is not something that you had to do for me,” she told the crowd gathered in the lobby of the Performing Arts Center. “You do it because you love me too.”

Jim Brown and Tim Norwood: Silent givers

Carter presented Brown’s and Norwood’s awards and said the two have “literally and figuratively changed the face of this community over the last quarter of a century.”

Lifelong friends and Francis Marion University alumni, the pair have invested in downtown Florence with their own money, something few do, Carter said. Their personal money has also gone to a number of philanthropic causes, including yearly donations for scholarships to the university.

“Much of what Jimmy and Tim do in this community, you don’t know. And neither do I,” Carter said. “They’re compassionate givers, but they’re quiet givers. They are also loyal givers.”

Brown is a founder of Synergi Partners Inc. and EmployReward Solutions in downtown Florence, has developed a number of businesses in Florence and has been a partner in multiple hotels and real-estate ventures around the state.

Norwood helped create one of downtown Florence’s first anchors from a vacant and run-down building in 2013, Victor’s Bistro and Hotel Florence. He also partnered with Brown on EmployReward Systems and Synergi.

“Their love, the commitment of their money, the risks they take to further this community, further Florence and to grow downtown Florence are well known to almost everybody who lives here,” Carter said.

In addition to business success, the two have been leaders in the business community for many years.

Norwood has served as chairman of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, president and board member of the Boy Scouts of America Pee Dee Area Council, chairman of Florence County Progress, chairman of the Florence Downtown Development Corp., chairman of the Francis Marion University Education Foundation and board member of the Florence County Economic Development Partnership.

In 2021, Brown was named the Great Florence Businessperson of the Year.

However, recognition was never Brown or Norwood’s goal.

“I didn’t do all this for it to be about me,” Brown said. “I want to do the things I do for the community.”

Norwood said it was his parents that inspired him to do what he does. They taught him to have a strong work ethic, ambition, kindness and generosity.

“Jim is the smartest businessman in this community, and one of the nicest people I know,” Carter said. “Tim is the nicest businessman in this community, and one of the smartest people I know.”

— Francis Marion University contributed.