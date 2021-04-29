Moore, Sneed prepare to welcome new grades, STEAM and STEM programs

The number of Project Lead the Way electives has increased to give students a greater introduction to STEM-related careers. New course offerings will include green architecture, which focuses on eco-friendly construction and sustainable materials, energy and the environment, and STEM piloting, where students will learn the basics of aviation.

In medical detectives, students will solve medical mysteries through hands-on projects and labs; in design and modeling, they will use what they learn about the design and development process to create a therapeutic toy for a student with a disability.

"I am excited and looking forward to the addition of 6th graders to our middle school,” said Sneed Principal Bentley Oates. “Sneed Middle School promotes active learning and engages students in numerous elective and extra curriculum choices. Becoming a STEM school allows us to expose our students to different career paths before entering high school. Students attending our STEM school will improve their creativity, empower their critical thinking and be introduced to team collaboration. The STEM program at Sneed Middle School is designed to prepare students for high school, college and the 21st century workforce."