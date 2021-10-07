Moped rider hurt in Thursday morning crash

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A car vs. moped crash Thursday morning closed the east-bound lanes of East Palmetto Street while South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers conducted their investigation.
The crash happened at almost 9 a.m. at the intersection of South McCall Boulevard and East Palmetto Street and involved a KIA sedan and the moped.
The moped rider was treated at the scene by medics with Florence County EMS and transported to a Florence area hospital for what firefighters described as serious but not life-threatening injuries.
An SCDOT crew and Windy Hill firefighters also responded to the crash.