 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
More charges filed regarding alleged abuse at Pee Dee Regional Center
0 Comments
top story

More charges filed regarding alleged abuse at Pee Dee Regional Center

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – More charges have been filed in connection with the alleged abuse of a vulnerable adult by two employees at the Pee Dee Regional Center. 

Jo Ann James Graves, 63, of Florence, was a licensed practical nurse at the facility. She was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with four additional counts of abuse of a vulnerable adult. She was previously arrested and charged with one count of abuse of a vulnerable adult and third degree assault and battery. 

An abuse of a vulnerable adult charge is a felony and carries a penalty of up to five years in prison. A third degree assault and battery charge is a misdemeanor and carries a penalty of up to a $500 fine, 30 days in prison or both. 

Anjelica Pertrice Myers, 31, of Hemingway, was a staff member at the facility. She was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with abuse of vulnerable adult and two counts of failure to report abuse of vulnerable adult.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A failure to report abuse of a vulnerable adult charge is a misdemeanor and carries a penalty of a fine up to $2,500 and up to one year in prison. 

The charges stem from a May 2 interaction between Graves and a vulnerable adult at the Pee Dee Regional Center. In the interaction, she is alleged to have struck the adult multiple times. 

Myers is alleged to have witnessed and been in close proximity to the abuse, failed to stop the abuse and failed to report it as required by her status as a mandatory reporter. 

Graves was released on a $15,000 cash or surety bond Wednesday afternoon. 

Myers was released on a $10,000 cash or surety bond Wednesday afternoon. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These robot drones are using their tech to investigate wandering icebergs

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Richard O'Malley: Virtual learning just doesn't work
Local News

Richard O'Malley: Virtual learning just doesn't work

FLORENCE, S.C. – Richard O'Malley didn't hide his feelings about virtual learning during a recent school board meeting: he said virtual learning just does not work. The Florence One Schools superintendent spoke to the district's board of trustees about why he was recommending the district adopt a mask mandate Thursday evening. In so doing, he also explained why the district did not offer a virtual option this year. 

Florence One Schools board approves 60-day mask mandate
Local News

Florence One Schools board approves 60-day mask mandate

FLORENCE, S.C. – Students in Florence One schools will be back in masks beginning Friday. The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees voted unanimously upon the motion of Rev. E.J. McIver and a second by Elder Alexis Pipkins to approve a 60-day indoor mask mandate. 

Scott's Bar-B-Que will be featured in web television series
Local News

Scott's Bar-B-Que will be featured in web television series

HEMINGWAY, S.C. – Scott's Bar-B-Que will be the featured in a South Carolina Educational Television series. South Carolina Educational Television announced Monday that the first episode of the third season of its Facebook series, Backroad Bites, would feature The Scott's BBQ also known as Scott's Bar-B-Que. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert