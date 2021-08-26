More charges filed regarding alleged abuse at Pee Dee Regional Center

FLORENCE, S.C. – More charges have been filed in connection with the alleged abuse of a vulnerable adult by two employees at the Pee Dee Regional Center.

Jo Ann James Graves, 63, of Florence, was a licensed practical nurse at the facility. She was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with four additional counts of abuse of a vulnerable adult. She was previously arrested and charged with one count of abuse of a vulnerable adult and third degree assault and battery.

An abuse of a vulnerable adult charge is a felony and carries a penalty of up to five years in prison. A third degree assault and battery charge is a misdemeanor and carries a penalty of up to a $500 fine, 30 days in prison or both.

Anjelica Pertrice Myers, 31, of Hemingway, was a staff member at the facility. She was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with abuse of vulnerable adult and two counts of failure to report abuse of vulnerable adult.

A failure to report abuse of a vulnerable adult charge is a misdemeanor and carries a penalty of a fine up to $2,500 and up to one year in prison.