More funding expected for Florence County fire upgrades
top story
FLORENCE COUNTY COUNCIL

More funding expected for Florence County fire upgrades

Olanta Station 2

The Olanta Rural Fire Department Station 2 will be replaced as Florence County upgrades its unified fire district.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN, MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE S.C. – The Florence County Unified Fire District and the South Lynches Fire District are set to be among the first beneficiaries of the county’s third penny sales tax.

The Florence County Council recently took the first steps toward approving a spending plan that will allow the unified district to fund over $15 million of upgrades across the county.

Seven of the fire departments in the county are incorporated into the unified district: West Florence, Windy Hill, Howe Springs, Hannah-Salem-Friendfield, Sardis-Timmonsville, Olanta and Johnsonville. The rest of the county is covered by either city fire (Florence and Lake City) and the South Lynches District.

Sam Brockington Jr., county fire/rescue services coordinator, told the Morning News on Tuesday afternoon that $14.4 million of the funding for the upgrades will be provided by the county’s third penny sales tax.

He added that County Administrator Rusty Smith Jr. and Finance Director Jim Goff also found some available funds in the unified district fund for the upgrades.

Steven DeBerry IV, chair of the council’s justice and public safety committee, reported at the April 15 meeting that a resolution allowing the funds to be transferred for the upgrades would be on the May 20 agenda for the council.

He said that an ordinance introduced at the April 15 meeting of the council would allow the fire district to refinance its bonds at a lower interest rate, which would provide additional funding for the upgrades and also would pay off a West Florence fire truck.

An ordinance authorizing the issuance of bonds was introduced by title only at the meeting.

The total additional funds this will provide is around $980,000, providing the fire district with around $15.38 million in funds for upgrades.

Brockington said the upgrades would include two new fire stations: one located outside of Pamplico that will serve as the new main station for the Hannah-Salem-Friendfield department and the other to replace a temporary structure used by the Olanta department on the Old No. 4 Highway.

He added the Pamplico station could be located just outside of the town of Pamplico and the Olanta station would be located closer to the town of Olanta from its current location.

He said the upgrades would include two new tanker trucks and two rescue trucks for Hannah-Salem-Friendfield, a new rescue truck and a new ladder truck for Johnsonville, two engines, two tankers and two rescues for Howe Springs, two engines for West Florence, one engine for Sardis-Timmonsville and one engine for Olanta.

There also are upgrades listed in the penny sales tax information for Windy Hill.

He later added that Windy Hill would receive two brush trucks and repairs to its stations.

Brockington also said that the upgrades would include the purchase of 109 breathing packs for firefighters to replace packs that are near the end of their useful life cycle. He added that when the breathing packs are added, each county firefighter would have a breathing pack of the same type and brand.

At the April meeting, the county council also was presented a choice by the South Lynches governing board. The voter-approved penny sales tax included $2 million of upgrades for the district.

That money will fund the acquisition of two pumper trucks.

The county voted to pre-pay for the acquisition of the trucks at the meeting, saving the county a little under $27,000. Council Chairman Willard Dorriety and Al Bradley voted against the prepayment, citing concerns about spending that much money up front.

