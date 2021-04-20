More funding expected for Florence County fire upgrades

He said that an ordinance introduced at the April 15 meeting of the council would allow the fire district to refinance its bonds at a lower interest rate, which would provide additional funding for the upgrades and also would pay off a West Florence fire truck.

An ordinance authorizing the issuance of bonds was introduced by title only at the meeting.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The total additional funds this will provide is around $980,000, providing the fire district with around $15.38 million in funds for upgrades.

Brockington said the upgrades would include two new fire stations: one located outside of Pamplico that will serve as the new main station for the Hannah-Salem-Friendfield department and the other to replace a temporary structure used by the Olanta department on the Old No. 4 Highway.

He added the Pamplico station could be located just outside of the town of Pamplico and the Olanta station would be located closer to the town of Olanta from its current location.

He said the upgrades would include two new tanker trucks and two rescue trucks for Hannah-Salem-Friendfield, a new rescue truck and a new ladder truck for Johnsonville, two engines, two tankers and two rescues for Howe Springs, two engines for West Florence, one engine for Sardis-Timmonsville and one engine for Olanta.